Tomb Raider’s next remaster collection features the series’ worst game

By
Lara Croft down on one knee double wielding pistols in The Last Revelation.
Eidos Interactive

Remaster and port studio Aspyr has partnered with Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics to release another trilogy remaster. This one will feature entries from the second trilogy, which includes arguably the series’ worst game, The Angel of Darkness.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered, announced on Friday, will include The Last Revelation, Chronicles, and the aforementioned The Angel of Darkness. All three will be getting upgrades, with better graphics, the ability to switch between classic and modern control schemes, and more than 150 new trophies for achievement hunters. The photo mode included in Tomb Raider I-III Remastered will also make an appearance. Finally, players will get some boss health bars.

Tomb Raider IV-VI Remastered - Announce Trailer | PS5 & PS4 Games

This trilogy marked a very strange time in the history of the franchise. Core Design, Tomb Raider’s original developers, received a mandate from publisher Eidos Interactive to release a new Tomb Raider game every year after the massive success of the original. The burnout led the team to try to kill off Lara Croft, albeit unsuccessfully. The Last Revelation had her die at the end, but of course the game was a big hit, so she lived on. Chronicles came out the following year, but it didn’t sell that well. It was considered the biggest failure in the series — until The Angel of Darkness came along.

The final act in the trilogy was plagued with a lot of problems. Not only was Core done with Eidos’ mandate to release a new game every year, but it was the first Tomb Raider title developed for the PlayStation 2, and featured a lot of technical issues. Regardless of what players thought of the game itself (it sold really well), it proved that the series needed a reboot.

So if you want to play the games that capped off the first era of Tomb Raider, and hopefully with The Angel of Darkness fixed, you can do so on February 14, 2025, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC for $30.

Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
Fortnite’s overhauled battle pass system will make your life easier
The Device event in Fortnite Chapter 2

Fortnite players will see a big change to how they gain experience starting in December. Epic Games announced Monday that it's simplifying progress so that players can earn experience toward all three battle passes at once.

This battle pass for the battle royale portion already works like this: You can earn experience to progress through the battle pass track by playing in any Fortnite section. However, this wasn't the case with the Festival and Lego passes for Fortnite Festival and Lego Fortnite, respectively. That's changing after the current seasons and passes end later this year.

Read more
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more
Goro Majima stands with a crew in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, the next entry in the ongoing Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) franchise, is taking the series into uncharted waters. This might sound like a quick turnaround for an entirely new game considering that the last game, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, only came out at the beginning of 2024, but game developer Ryu Ga Gotoku is almost terrifyingly efficient in developing massive games on a near-yearly basis. But this game is not going to follow our old friend Ichiban, nor will it continue being a turn-based RPG. There are a lot of treasures to find, so let's get digging into everything we know about Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii.
Release date

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's release date was moved up a week from its original date to give more room to Monster Hunter Wilds, and will now come out on February 21, 2025.
Platforms
Like past entries, Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii will not be exclusive to any platform. Likewise, it also isn't a current-gen exclusive. It will be available on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While the Switch is getting its first Like a Dragon games with Kiwami, it sadly won't be able to handle this one.
Trailers

Read more
Dragon Age: The Veilguard tips and tricks
A character draws a bow in Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

The threat to Thedas in Dragon Age: The Veilguard is greater than anything we've seen before. Solas, The Dread Wolf, is attempting to tear down the Veil, but that's only the tip of the iceberg of problems your Rook will need to deal with. Needless to say, the odds are stacked against you and you will need to use every edge you can get to find a way to overcome the odds. While the game does offer plenty of difficulty options, learning the deeper systems and mechanics will let you compete and keep up with the difficulty as it ramps up without having to change any settings. There's a lot to absorb when diving into this world, so we'll help you prepare with these essential tips and tricks.
Pick your class carefully, but experiment with skills

While you're making your character, the most important choice you have is which class you will be. The three options are Warrior, Mage, and Rogue and the one you pick here is the one you will be stuck with for the rest of the game. There's no changing classes or controlling other party members directly like in past games, so don't take this decision lightly. If you are having trouble deciding, we can help you decide which one is right for you.

Read more