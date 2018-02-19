‘Tomb Raider’ Barbie? Mattel’s doll gets a makeover as adventurer Lara Croft

Share

Mattel’s Barbie doll line has undergone a bit of a transformation in recent years. No longer limited to the supermodel look, Barbie toys now come in a variety of body shapes and races. And now, if your kids are interested in video games or actress Alicia Vikander, the new Tomb Raider Barbie is a perfect match.

Mattel’s Tomb Raider Lara Croft doll is based on Alicia Vikander’s look in the new film, which reboots the series and hits theaters March 16, rather than how the action heroine appears in any of the particular games. Her clothing and equipment, however, are quite similar to what Lara has access to in the two most recent games.

Available to pre-order from the Barbie Signature Shop — though the listing isn’t currently live — the Lara Croft figure is fully articulated and bears a striking resemblance to Vikander. The announcement says she will come with both a map and a journal for her adventure, and an image shows her holding an ice pick, as well. Croft made heavy use of this tool in both 2013’s game, as well as Rise of the Tomb Raider, which begins in an icy, mountainous region. A stand is also included to aid in posing the figure, and she’s even “battle damaged,” with bandages around her arm and leg.

The Tomb Raider Barbie is available to pre-order from Mattel’s website for $30. It is expected to release on March 9.

Tomb Raider sees a young Lara Croft venturing to an island off the coast of Japan in search of her missing father in an origin story that doesn’t appear to be connected to the games. In addition to Vikander, the film stars Walton Goggins of The Hateful Eight and Vice Principals, as well as Kristin Scott Thomas of Darkest Hour.

The game series that served as the inspiration for the film has been largely dormant since the release of Crystal Dynamics’ Rise of the Tomb Raider in 2015. Publisher Square Enix has confirmed that another game is in the works, with more details to follow at a “major event” this year. It’s unclear what studio will be developing the game, though reports claim it will be Eidos Montreal rather than Crystal Dynamics.