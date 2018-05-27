John Bain, better known to gamers as TotalBiscuit, dies at 33

Share

Youtuber and gaming critic John Bain, better known as TotalBiscuit and the Cynical Brit, died on Thursday after a lengthy fight with bowel cancer. He was 33 years old and is survived by a wife and son. His wife, Genna Bain, confirmed his passing on Twitter and posted a poem in remembrance.

John Peter Bain

July 8, 1984 – May 24, 2018 pic.twitter.com/XchUMNDYXC — TotalBiscuit. (@Totalbiscuit) May 24, 2018

Rest in Peace my Dearest Love

John @Totalbiscuit Bain

July 8, 1984 – May 24, 2018 pic.twitter.com/hg9ytHsItJ — Genna Bain (@GennaBain) May 24, 2018

In a Reddit post earlier this month, Bain confirmed that the cancer had became terminal and he did not have long to live. He was also retiring from game criticism because he simply could not produce quality content on a reliable schedule. He did say that he would continue to host co-op videos with his wife along with the Co-Optional podcast. Bain stated that the two things he loved the most were his family and his work and wanted to spend as much time with them as possible. In fact, his wife said that he was working right up until end and was talking about Fortnite as he slipped into a coma. The developers responded with their support.

Do you know what’s strange but kind of lovely? During the hepatic coma he was slipping into several hours before passing, TB was still reviewing and talking about @FortniteGame in his sleep. — Genna Bain (@GennaBain) May 25, 2018

Bain got his start hosting the podcast World of Warcraft Radio, but made it big on YouTube, where he hit more than 2.2 million subscribers. Bain was known as a champion of independent games and was often critical of the AAA industry over what he considered anti-consumer policies such as pre-orders, misleading trailers, and expensive DLC. In his Reddit post, he left a final message for his audience thanking them for their support over the years.

“It’s been a privilege, thank you all for letting me into your life and do something so important as to have an impact on how you spend your hard-earned money,” Bain’s last Reddit message reads.

Upon news of his death, many prominent voices in the gaming community expressed sadness over this death and well-wishes to his family.

Fellow gaming critic and YouTuber Jim Sterling said that the news had rendered him speechless and later added that he was going to spend the day playing Dark Souls as a means of healing his soul.

I’m stunned and saddened. Been staring at my phone without adequate words. Just… fuck. https://t.co/gpS141Q1Jw — Jim Sterling (@JimSterling) May 24, 2018

For obvious reasons I’m gonna not post a video today. I think I’m just going to Dark Souls all day. Sunbro’ing will be good for the soul. — Jim Sterling (@JimSterling) May 25, 2018

Game streaming platform Twitch, where Bain hosted many of his live-streams, said that he had left an “indelible” mark on Twitch and called him “one of the most prominent voices in the gaming industry.”