Two more games for the Wii U are reportedly coming to the Nintendo Switch, and while they remain unnamed, it may be relatively easy to narrow down the possible titles.

Reliable Nintendo insider Emily Rogers, who correctly reported that the Nintendo Switch would be unveiled in October 2016, said in a post on the ResetEra forums that, in addition to the pending releases of Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE Encore and Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition, there are at least two more unannounced ports of Wii U games that are in the works for the hybrid console.

“They are not difficult to guess because there aren’t many Wii U games left to port,” Rogers said. Looking at the top-rated Wii U games on Metacritic and our own list of best Wii U games, the choices for the ports are apparently between Super Mario 3D World, Pikmin 3, and a pair of The Legend of Zelda titles, namely Wind Waker and Twilight Princess. The two The Legend of Zelda games were already remastered from their GameCube versions, so it may be unlikely that Nintendo will work on them again to bring them to the Nintendo Switch.

Rogers also wrote about her concern that Nintendo may be leaning “a little too hard on re-releases of older stuff” for this year. While the top-selling Nintendo Switch game in its nearly three-year history is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a re-release of the Wii U’s Mario Kart 8, it remains to be seen how much player interest the upcoming Wii U ports will draw.

Nintendo Switch sales, including the Nintendo Switch Lite, reached 15 million units sold in North America in October 2019, surpassing the Wii U’s global sales of 13.56 million units in its entire lifetime. In fact, it took less than a year for the Nintendo Switch’s global sales to surpass the lifetime sales of the Wii U. Nintendo has been porting Wii U games to the Nintendo Switch to give them a wider audience.

Rogers also said that Nintendo will dedicate the first three to four months of 2020 to Animal Crossing: New Horizons, with the company expected to reserve the bigger releases for the second half of the year.

