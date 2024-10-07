 Skip to main content
Until Dawn’s PS5 remake heavily teases a sequel with post-credit scenes

Sam in the remake of Until Dawn.
Sony Interactive Entertainment

A remake of Supermassive Games’ Until Dawn was released for PlayStation  and PC last Friday. And those who beat the game over the weekend, myself included, have discovered post-credit scenes that heavily tease a sequel.

Spoilers for Until Dawn to follow

The climax of the PS4 original sees Rami Malek’s Josh get killed or turned into a Windego, depending on the player’s choices. Meanwhile, characters such as Hayden Panettiere’s Sam can survive if players are able to outsmart attacking Windegos. Until Dawn’s PS5 remake adds on to those endings in two post-credit scenes that appear depending on the player’s choices. You can can watch them below.

Until Dawn Remake - New Ending Everyone Lives & New Post Credits Scene (2024)

If players show remorse as Josh in an earlier dialogue exchange and he survives, a new post-credit scene shows Josh survived the attack. He hears the voice of Dr. Hill in his head still, who says that he hopes Josh can find redemption. If Sam survives, there’s a lengthier post-credit scene featuring new motion capture and dialogue from Panettiere. It takes place several years later in Los Angeles and shows that Sam has medicated herself to get over the events of Until Dawn. She wakes up to find that a scar on her arm is bleeding, then hears banging on her door and someone calling out her name.

This isn’t an implied death like the end of I Know What You Did Last Summer, but instead, it seems to be a tease that Sam’s story will continue in some way. Sony has not announced a sequel to Until Dawn yet, but these scenes heavily suggest that one is on the cards and that Panettiere and Malek could return. It also wouldn’t be surprising because an Until Dawn film will be released soon.

Until Dawn’s remake is available now for PS5 and PC.

