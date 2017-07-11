Valve banned a record 40,000 cheaters following the Steam Summer Sale

Why it matters to you While cheating in PC games is extremely tough to eradicate entirely, Valve's record day may signal increased enforcement of suspicious behavior.

While many flocked to the Steam Summer Sale to snag a few new games at steep discounts, it would appear that some got a little more than they bargained for in the process. According to the Steam Database — first reported by Dot Esports — more than 40,000 accounts felt the wrath of the Valve Anti-Cheat ban (VAC) on July 6, the day following the end of the annual summer sale. That number — 40,411 to be exact — is a new record for VAC bans in a single day.

The new record far exceeded the previous record of 15,227 bans, which was handed out on a fall day in October 2016. For context, a typical day of VAC bans normally includes anywhere from 2,500 to 4,000 users, so the Steam Database chart tends to remain on a relatively smooth, horizontal course.

While exact data on which games caused the most bans cannot be confirmed, the objective of the cheaters is pretty clear — buy cheap copies of games and then subsequently transfer them to fresh Steam accounts to use for cheating. The process of moving a game from a main account to an account designated for cheating ensures that if they are caught, their main account will not be subject to the VAC ban. It would seem that Valve’s quick response to the myriad of cheaters may have thwarted the attempts of a large percentage of cheaters.

A VAC ban renders a user unable to play on any Valve servers. The ban is typically automated, and strikes when outside changes are made to the game that give players a competitive advantage. All told, more than 6 million VAC bans have been doled out since the procedure was implemented.

Many of the culprits of the colossal July 6 bans were likely trying to cheat in Counter Strike: Global Offensive, as more than $8,000 worth of weapons skins were surrendered, according to tracking site VAC-BAN.

On top of the VAC bans, 4,972 accounts were banned in-game on July 6. An in-game ban means that a player was flagged for inappropriate activity such as “griefing” (harassment), intentionally throwing games, or suspected cheating not picked up by Valve’s anti-cheating software. While the number of in-game bans was a bit higher than usual, it wasn’t nearly as much of an outlier as the VAC ban number.

Considering that Valve games such as Counter Strike: Global Offensive and Dota 2 are known to have cheating problems, the huge crackdown following the sale is good news for many. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Valve was training AI to detect Counter Strike cheaters. Valve also recently introduced anti-troll features in Dota 2.