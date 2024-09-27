 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Valve’s Deadlock is turning cheaters into frogs

By
A close-up of a green frog sitting on a green leaf.
Joel Henry / Unsplash

Deadlock, the MOBA shooter that’s currently only available for invited play testers, has incorporated a new way to punish cheaters, and it involves turning them into frogs.

Yes, really. In Deadlock‘s recent 09-26-2024 update, Valve introduced an anti-cheat detection system. When it notices that a player is cheating during a round, they get two choices: either ban them immediately or turn them into a frog — and then they get banned. If this occurs, that particular game won’t count for either side.

Recommended Videos

The Deadlock Intel account on X (formerly Twitter) posted a video of what this looks like. As a frog, you can only hop slowly, making it impossible to dodge gunfire. You’re also, you know, a frog, which makes you a very visible target. It’s like a green scarlet letter for Deadlock players.

Get your weekly teardown of the tech behind PC gaming
Check your inbox!
Privacy Policy

This is what cheaters will look like if you turn them into a frog using the new anti-cheat

pic.twitter.com/ECVx7uQAud

&mdash; Deadlock Intel (@IntelDeadlock) September 26, 2024

The anti-cheat is still in the early stages, so Valve wrote that it’s set to “conservative detection levels” right now as the development team works on a more comprehensive solution. In the meantime, you can also mute and report enemy cheaters both during a round and after using the ESC key.

Cheaters are always a huge problem in online multiplayer games, but especially with Valve’s offerings. Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and now Counter-Strike 2 are rife with cheaters and hackers. Valve has its own anti-cheat called, of course, Valve Anti-Cheat, but it hasn’t been perfect. It also doesn’t help that these are free-to-play PC games where anybody can make another account after getting banned.

Burton Johnsey, who was with Valve until 2017, wrote on X that the developer had been working on a similar system for CS:GO that turned cheaters into chickens called “FU Surprise Mode.”

Holy crap, they finally built codename “FU Surprise Mode”?!

When I worked on VAC, Rich and I designed this for CS but the cheater was a chicken. https://t.co/Q6BKGTCZwj

&mdash; BurtonJ (@sptonjohn) September 27, 2024

This is a much bigger Deadlock update besides the frog anti-cheat. Valve also added a new hero, Mirage, the ability to turn on custom matches, more features for private lobbies, and various updates to the heroes and performance.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Carli Velocci
Carli Velocci
Contributor, Games
Carli is a technology, culture, and games editor and journalist. They were the Gaming Lead and Copy Chief at Windows Central…
When is Once Human coming to consoles?
A massive alien tower in the distance in Once Human.

Once Human is the newest breakout hit on the Steam charts. While it will take a few years to see if it can hold its place and be considered one of the best PC games out there, for now, players are loving what it has to offer.

Once Human drops players into a massive open world overrun by alien-infected monsters. As is the case with the best survival games, you can build up your base, team up with friends (or fight against them), and craft new and better equipment to take down the biggest and baddest bosses. Plenty of games get their start on PC and eventually come to consoles to become cross-platform games, but some remain locked to PC forever. Is that the fate for Once Human, or will you be able to play it on consoles one day?
Will Once Human come to consoles
https://x.com/OnceHuman_/status/1792652720182104445

Read more
Date Everything! truly lets you date almost everything
date everything dating sim announcement vacuum

Date Everything | Announcement Trailer

Dating sims are a popular video game genre, but they can be somewhat limited in who you can actually romance. Most of the time, romance games have you date other people. Well, upcoming indie game Date Everything! seeks to change that.

Read more
Your Steam demos are about to get much more organized
A bunch of steam demos listed on the Steam Demos page.

Steam is implementing changes to how demos work on the platform, which will not only help developers with getting their games discovered but makes the experience better for users.

The biggest change, according to a post on Steam, is that demos are easier to both find, install, and remove from your library. You don't have to immediately install the demo to add it to your library, and if you want to remove it, all you have to do is right-click on the game and select "remove from account" or just uninstall it. You can also install one even if you own the game.

Read more