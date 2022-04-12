 Skip to main content
  1. Gaming

Vicarious Visions has fully dissolved into Blizzard

Billy Givens
By

It’s official: Vicarious Visions has completed its merger with Blizzard Entertainment where it will now be “fully dedicated to existing Blizzard games and initiatives.”

Vicarious Visions has been in the process of merging with Blizzard since early last year. Blizzard had previously collaborated with the team for some time before the merger began but eventually felt there was an opportunity for it to “provide long-term support”.

In a tweet today, Vicarious Visions announced the completion of the merger, confirming that the team will remain in Albany, NY but will begin working exclusively on Blizzard games going forward.

We&#39;ve officially merged with Blizzard Entertainment. Our development team will remain in Albany, NY and fully dedicated to Blizzard games. We invite you to follow us @Blizzard_Ent

&mdash; Vicarious Visions (@VvisionsStudio) April 12, 2022

Vicarious Visions was founded in 1991 before being acquired by Activision in 2005, where it worked on some of the publisher’s biggest franchises, such as Guitar Hero, Call of Duty, Spider-Man, Skylanders, and more. In its later years, it became best known for its graphically impressive remakes of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 and Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, both of which went on to sell exceptionally well and revitalize interest in the franchises. It also co-developed Diablo 2: Resurrected with Blizzard during the process of being merged.

With Vicarious Visions now fully absorbed into Blizzard, it begs the question of what’s next for the likes of Crash Bandicoot and Tony Hawk. Rights to those franchises remain owned by Activision, but it’s unknown if the publisher intends to assign the development of future games to another developer. It’s possible that Microsoft’s ongoing acquisition of the company will see them become exclusives at some point in the future, however. Only time will tell — but for now, pour one out for Vicarious Visions.

Editors' Recommendations

Unionized Activision QA testers won’t receive raises

Characters running on Rebirth Island in Warzone.

U.S. senators raise concerns over Activision Blizzard deal

Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren at the Democratic debate

Activision’s workplace scandal led to Microsoft acquisition

Activision's logo on a black billboard.

Activision Blizzard games will stay on PlayStation after all

Soldiers infiltrating building in Modern Warfare.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Best smartphone deals for April 2022

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

Best Peloton alternatives for April 2022

L Now Indoor Exercise Bike

Best iPhone deals and sales for April 2022

best iphone deals 2019

Best tablet deals for April 2022

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best Nest Thermostat deals for April 2022

amazon slashes prices on google nest smart thermostats for black friday thermostat e 1

Best Dyson deals for April 2022

dyson v11 torque vacuum deal drive 2 resized

Best air fryer deals for April 2022

bella pro cuisinart chefman instant vortex plus air fryer deals amazon best buy early memorial day sales 6 in 1

Best office chair deals for April 2022

staples offering best deals on select printers office chairs plus free shipping chair