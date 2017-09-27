Microsoft designs custom Paul Walker Xbox One S to raise money for charity

Why it matters to you The gaming community is no stranger to charities. With a custom Paul Walker Xbox One S on the line, Micorosft has created the opportunity to raise a lot of money.

When it comes to movie franchises, there are few that are more recognizable and successful around the world than The Fast and the Furious. In celebration, Microsoft sent Vin Diesel a custom Paul Walker Xbox One S based on the late actor’s first car from The Fast and the Furious. Both the controller and the console share the same green and blue design scheme found on the car used in the opening scene. This was also the same car used in the first race between the two actors.

This one-of-a-kind Paul Walker Xbox wasn’t just a gift for Vin Diesel, it is actually a prize for one lucky fan in an effort to raise money for charity. Xbox partnered with Reach Out Worldwide (ROWW) to host the third-annual live-stream charity event, Game4Paul. On Sunday, October 1, one lucky fan will have the opportunity to win the custom console signed by Diesel, Tyrese Gibson, Cody Walker, and more.

ROWW is a disaster relief nonprofit founded by Paul Walker with the purpose of providing quick and efficient aid to those who need it most. After hurricanes, forest fires, and earthquakes, the Game4Paul charity event is more timely than ever. The event honors Paul Walker and his passion for people and goodwill. All the money raised by the console auction will go directly to Walker’s nonprofit.

“I loved the idea of Xbox going back to when it first started for Paul and The Fast and the Furious with this awesome custom console design,” said Cody Walker, Paul’s brother and CEO of ROWW. “It’s so important for the work of ROWW to continue and we’re so appreciative of Xbox designing this Xbox One S and raffling it off as part of our Game4Paul live-stream.”

Anyone who would like to show their support can purchase raffle tickets for $20. Outside of the raffle, donations can also be accepted in multiple tiers in $5 increments. The goal is to raise at least $150,000 by the end of the live-stream. Already, Game4Paul has raised more than $27,000. Helping others can be as easy as buying an Xbox One S.