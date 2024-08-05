 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Features

Volgarr the Viking 2 modernizes old-school platformers in all the right ways

By
Key art for Volgarr the Viking 2.
Digital Eclipse

When I played Volgarr the Viking 2 at Guerrilla Collective 2024, I couldn’t beat its first level. I was adamant about doing better once I had the full game on my Nintendo Switch. As I’d learn when I finally got my hands on it, Crazy Viking Studios and Digital Eclipse had players like me in mind all along when it approached difficulty design. Volgarr the Viking 2 gives players more than enough tools to get better at the game over time, letting me overcome my initial hurdle with a little time and practice.

It does that in two ways. First, there’s an Undead Mode that makes the 2D platformer a lot more approachable for less-skilled players. Secondly, it rewards the players who actually do well with helpful power-ups that make Volgarr more powerful the better you play. By discovering both of those, Volgarr the Viking 2 made me feel more enthused by its challenges than worn out.

Recommended Videos

While an old-school approach to platforming means Volgarr the Viking 2 can’t entirely escape some of the frustrating trappings of its retro design, it’s still a standout throwback to some of the toughest platformers of yesteryear. I typically bounce off tough games after a while, but Volgarr the Viking 2 had the opposite effect on me.

Just like you remember

Volgarr the Viking 2 will feel intimately familiar to anyone who played its 2014 predecessor. It’s a challenging 2D platformer starring a Viking who’s trying to take down an evil lich with the help of some Valkyries. The story mostly stops there as the focus turns to survival and gold collecting. Its 2D platforming gameplay finds a middle ground between Rastan and Ghosts ‘n Goblins.

The snowy level of Volgarr the Viking 2.
Digital Eclipse

Volgarr is a large and slow-moving character, so each attack, jump, dodge roll, or spear throw players make must be methodical, like in Rastan. Despite being a beefy Viking, Volgarr is quite frail. Getting hit by an enemy removes his current power-up (Ghosts ‘n Goblins style), while the next hit after that kills them. If you try to brute-force your way through Volgarr the Viking 2, you’ll die. A lot.

The best approach to completing Volgarr the Viking 2 is to take things slowly. Learn enemy patterns to figure out when is the best time to go in for a strike or avoid them. Be conservative and throw spears Volgarr can jump on rather than make a risky jump across a large pit. Go out of your way to collect power-ups whenever you can; they’re really helpful. While a decade has passed since the release of the first Volgarr the Viking, it has not lost any of the charm over that time as this sequel is a great throwback in all the ways that game was.

In fact, it’s only improved in presentation and approachability. The pixel art looks more polished than in the original, while the soundtrack is full of retro-inspired tunes that feel ripped off an NES cartridge. Volgarr the Viking 2 feels old school in all the right ways, but avoids some of the baggage that comes with that.

Old-school difficulty, modernized

I spoke at length with Volgarr the Viking 2’s developers about how they made this intentionally difficult game more approachable. And for the most part, their efforts paid off. The inclusion of midlevel checkpoints, an endless number of continues, and a practice mode once I beat a level were appreciated, although the marquee feature related to difficulty is Undead Mode. After players use enough continues, Volgarr turns into a zombie and won’t die in one or two hits anymore.

Jumping in Volgarr the Viking 2.
Digital Eclipse

I activated Undead Mode in my first playthrough, and I appreciated its inclusion, even if it’s tied to the game’s worst ending. It gave me the information I needed to do better on subsequent runs of each level. The only aspect of gameplay it fails to account for is some of the platforming. Falling in an endless pit in Undead Mode will still cost Volgarr a life and send him back to the last checkpoint.

This means one misstep can cost minutes of progress even when using an Undead Mode that’s supposed to circumvent that issue. This is particularly painful in the second level, which features underwater sections that change up the platforming physics, and the fifth level, which has Volgarr jump on very small platforms that can damage him. Eventually, the endless continues allowed me to overcome those obstacles, though, so it’s not all bad.

Volgarr the Viking 2
Digital Eclipse

While Undead Mode is helpful, the true beauty of Volgarr the Viking 2 clicked for me when I understood how much more powerful Volgarr gets when he collects power-ups. While Volgarr can lose these helpful power-ups in an instant, it also rewards those who play well in helpful ways, creating a difficulty bell curve that makes this a very rewarding game to get good at.

I still haven’t accessed its true ending yet because you can only use one continue before your opportunity to get it goes away, but I might just keep playing Volgarr the Viking 2 until I do. Whether you’re a fan of difficult old-school 2D platformers or not, this is a modern take on a classic formula that anyone can get into with enough time and effort.

Volgarr the Viking 2 is available now for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Tomas Franzese
Tomas Franzese
Gaming Staff Writer
Tomas Franzese is a Staff Writer at Digital Trends, where he reports on and reviews the latest releases and exciting…
This UltraGear gaming monitor is down to $150 with this Walmart deal
LG Ultragear 27-inch monitor on a white background.

You won't be able to enjoy the wonders of modern PC gaming if you're still using a basic screen. If you need an upgrade but you don't have much cash to spare, we highly recommend going for the 27-inch LG UltraGear FHD gaming monitor. It's already pretty affordable at its original price of $169, but a $19 discount from Walmart makes it even cheaper at just $150. It's the perfect display for thrifty gamers, but you're going to have to complete your purchase for it quickly if you want to get this gaming monitor for this special price.

Why you should buy the 27-inch LG UltraGear FHD gaming monitor
You shouldn't expect the affordable 27-inch LG UltraGear FHD gaming monitor to match the performance and features of the best gaming monitors, but for its price, it's a pretty decent display for gamers. It checks a lot of boxes in our computer monitor buying guide, including its size, which falls within our recommend range of 24 inches to 32 inches. It even exceeds our recommended refresh rate of 120Hz to 144Hz, as it offers a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth movements on the screen.

Read more
Best PS5 SSD deals: Add more storage to your PS5 from $125
A 2TB WD Black

Being able to expand the internal storage of a PlayStation has been something you could do from almost the bugging, with the PS3 being the first true one that had some form of expandable internal storage to store your games in. Unfortunately, when the PlayStation 5 came out, there weren't really any internal SSDs you could use since they needed to run on the latest PCIe Gen 4x4, as well as have a heatsink to stop thermal throttling. Luckily, with us being so late into the PS5 cycle, there are a lot of great SSDs for the PS5 you can grab now to expand the internal storage, and you can get some pretty extreme sizes, up to 8TB and potentially more. That said, PS5 SSDs remain quite pricey, which is why we've collected some of our favorite SSD deals below.

That said, if you haven't picked up a PS5 yet, be sure to check out these excellent PS5 deals, and if you already own one, maybe check out these PS5 game deals to expand your library.
Our favorite PS5 SSD deal

Read more
The 17-inch HP Omen gaming laptop just dropped below $1,000
An HP Omen 17 laptop on a desk.

The gaming laptop deals that are worth buying for hardcore gamers rarely go under $1,000, so imagine our surprise when the powerful HP Omen 17z fell below that price. This configuration with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, which usually sells for $1,350, is down to just $930 from HP for savings of $420. We're not sure how much time is remaining before this 31% discount disappears, so if you want to get this gaming laptop for much cheaper than usual, you should stop hesitating and proceed with your purchase right away.

Why you should buy the HP Omen 17z gaming laptop
The HP Omen 17z aims to challenge the best gaming laptops, as its Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card combines with the AMD Ryzen 5 8645HS processor and 16GB of RAM for enough power to run the best PC games without any problems. You'll be able to appreciate modern PC graphics on the gaming laptop's 17.3-inch screen with Full HD resolution and an up to 144Hz refresh rate, for a display that's sharp, smooth, and colorful. The HP Omen 17z comes with the Omen Gaming Hub, through which you'll be able to further optimize its performance.

Read more