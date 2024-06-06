 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Volgarr the Viking 2 will take you back to your Ghosts ‘n Goblins days

By
A viking slashes a tree in Volgarr the Viking 2.
Digital Eclipse

Developer Digital Eclipse is working on a surprising project: Volgarr the Viking 2. The 2D retro sequel will launch on August 6 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The news is an out of left field reveal. The first Volgarr the Viking game released in 2013 and was made as an ode to 1080s classics like Ghosts ‘n Goblins. Despite being a small release, it sold over 1 million copies over the past decade. As revealed during today’s Guerrilla Collective stream, the series is coming back with a new sequel by Digital Eclipse, the team behind this year’s Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story.

Recommended Videos

A trailer for the sequel shows off some familiar 2D combat. We see Volgarr slashing through skeletons, using a sword plant technique, and smashing walls to grab upgrades. The trailer teases tough battles and crunchy pixel art that will once again make it feel like a game ripped straight from the 1980s.

While the sequel will retain the first game’s difficulty, Digital Eclipse has worked in several quality of life features this time. These include checkpoints, save files, unlimited continues, and a practice mode. All of those are optional features, and Digital Eclipse notes that only players who can beat the game without using them will see all the content the sequel has to offer. That includes seeing its six different endings and a secret final boss.

Other new features include new power-ups, speedrunning tools like an on-screen timer, and an orchestral soundtrack. Hopefully, that’ll appease dedicated fans who have patiently waited for a sequel in the 11 years since the original released.

Volgarr the Viking 2 launches on August 6 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC

Editors' Recommendations

Giovanni Colantonio
Giovanni Colantonio
Section Editor, Gaming
Giovanni is a writer and video producer focusing on happenings in the video game industry. He has contributed stories to…
The Division 3: release date speculation, news, and rumors
division 2 e3 2018 raids dlc the

For many fans of looter-shooters, it's hard to find a series quite as compelling as The Division. With two successful games in the franchise already under its belt, Ubisoft is clearly aware that it's a meaningful part of its ever-expanding catalog, so it's unsurprising that it's hard at work on a third entry. With the advent of newer hardware and a heap of lessons learned from the first two games, The Division 3 is all but certain to land with a bang and further cement the franchise as one of Ubisoft's most beloved.

We know The Division 3 is in development at Massive Entertainment with Julian Gerighty as the executive producer. Beyond that, though, not much has been shared about what to expect from the game yet. Even so, here's everything we know about The Division 3.
Release date
The Division 3 does not currently have a release date. And since the game hasn't even received any trailer yet, it's safe to assume we probably won't see it until at least 2025 — though stranger things have happened.

Read more
Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail takes cues from Mesoamerican culture and Dragonball
FFXIV Dawntrail, Erenville looking out on the front of a sailboat

Starting a new story arc from scratch in a video game that’s been running for over a decade is a tall order -- and it’s one that Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail expansion sets out to accomplish.

Setting sail westward and looking to the continent of Tural, the Warrior of Light and their companions seek to help Wuk Lamat, a female Hrothgar, in a contest for the right to rule the land of Tural. Dawntrail, which is set to launch on July 2 (and June 28 for those who preorder) sets the stage for political intrigue, exploration of a civilization unknown to us, and much more.

Read more
Ubisoft’s newest game is Final Fantasy’s Fort Condor with Rabbids
A Rabbid holds an umbrella gun in Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse.

It's been a busy few weeks for Ubisoft. The publishing giant released a big shooter with XDefiant, launched The Rogue Prince of Persia into early access, and shook up the development team behind The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake. That all happened ahead of the company's annual Ubisoft Forward live show next week. In the middle of all that chaos, you might have missed that the publisher snuck out another new game.

Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse is out now exclusively on iOS devices via Apple Arcade. The new mobile title is a cross between a traditional deck builder and a strategy game where players have to fight off waves of foes by summoning allies via cards. Of course, it's infused with the hyperactive charm of Ubisoft's most chaotic mascots, making for a more kid-friendly version of its hybrid genres. While it may not be as strategically satisfying as the more tactical Mario + Rabbids series, this bite-sized oddity shows what kinds of games are a snug fit for a platform like Apple Arcade.
Fort Rabbids
In Rabbids: Legends of the Multiverse, players control an unlucky Rabbid who finds themself at the center of an intergalactic mishap. After a scientist gives them a camera that can take instant photos of any critter and spit it out as a card capable of summoning it, our little hero gets dragged across time periods in a spacefaring washing machine. It's a simple setup that mostly serves as an excuse to bring players to themed biomes like a fantasy realm and a Wild West world. It's cute enough for young players, even if the theming isn't terribly creative.

Read more