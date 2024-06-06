Developer Digital Eclipse is working on a surprising project: Volgarr the Viking 2. The 2D retro sequel will launch on August 6 for PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The news is an out of left field reveal. The first Volgarr the Viking game released in 2013 and was made as an ode to 1080s classics like Ghosts ‘n Goblins. Despite being a small release, it sold over 1 million copies over the past decade. As revealed during today’s Guerrilla Collective stream, the series is coming back with a new sequel by Digital Eclipse, the team behind this year’s Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story.

A trailer for the sequel shows off some familiar 2D combat. We see Volgarr slashing through skeletons, using a sword plant technique, and smashing walls to grab upgrades. The trailer teases tough battles and crunchy pixel art that will once again make it feel like a game ripped straight from the 1980s.

While the sequel will retain the first game’s difficulty, Digital Eclipse has worked in several quality of life features this time. These include checkpoints, save files, unlimited continues, and a practice mode. All of those are optional features, and Digital Eclipse notes that only players who can beat the game without using them will see all the content the sequel has to offer. That includes seeing its six different endings and a secret final boss.

Other new features include new power-ups, speedrunning tools like an on-screen timer, and an orchestral soundtrack. Hopefully, that’ll appease dedicated fans who have patiently waited for a sequel in the 11 years since the original released.

