The Walking Dead brings new Fortnite maps, characters, and weapons

By

The Walking Dead has come to Fortnite in the form of new weapons, new enemies, and new assets to build with. Creators in Fortnite can now build new islands using content from The Walking Dead in Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and in Fortnite Creative. That’s not all, either; when version 34.30 rolls around on April 8, Negan will be available as an NPC, and he arrives as a playable character on April 4.

But here’s the best part: you can start building today (even though you can’t publish your islands on the Creator Portal until May 16.) If you’ve been away from Fortnite for a while, the game isn’t what it used to be. It has expanded far beyond the battle royale mode to include a slew of user-created content, game types, and more.

One of the new type of enemies is called a Walker. These are slow, shambling hordes — typically what you think of when you think zombie — and they’re easy to kill in small groups. Put a bunch of them together, though, and you have trouble. If someone is bitten, it deals damage over time. And you know what that means: once bitten, it’s just a matter of time.

Fortnite x Walking Dead
The Prison Starter Island gives you a map to start from, but youc an also use the Flat Grid Template to create an island all your own. You can opt for the classic zombie-killing Shiva Shotgun, or go for Negan’s own Lucille. Nothing like clobbering a mindless ghoul with a barbwire-covered bat, right?

There are plenty of how-to guides and documentation to help you get started. The Fortnite community continues to create custom, fresh content for the game that keeps it fun long after the initial thrill of coming in first place wears off, and this collaboration is another chance to continue that trend.

