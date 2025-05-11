Warframe is smoothing out its new player experience

A player’s first steps into a new game can often be overwhelming, but that difficulty leaps exponentially when you’re starting an MMO of 12 years. Warframe has expanded from a third-person action game to a hugely complex adventure with tons of side quests and bonus activities to explore, and now developer Digital Extremes is making changes to smooth the onboarding process for new players.

The next major update (titled Yareli Prime) lands on May 21, followed by the long-awaited Isleweaver update in June. These will bring in much-needed quality of life features, including a new feature called Arsenal Categories. With more than 50 different Warframes, it can be hard to tell which suit is best suited (pun intended) for a given mission. Arsenal Categories divides Warframes into Damage, Crowd Control, Support, Survival, and Stealth so players can more readily identify types at a glance.

Digital Extremes is quick to point out that every Warframe can handle every situation with the right build, however. The update isn’t intended to shoehorn players into a specific style.

In addition to Arsenal Categories, weapons will also be split into different categories that “identify core characteristics shared between weapons.” There are primary, secondary, and melee categories that partition weapons into their main type, such as rifle, throwable, or scythe.

Warframe offers so much content that it can feel overwhelming for new players, but these changes will make it easier to make those initial character choices about how you want to approach the game.

When the Isleweave update arrives in June, Junctions — a type of solo mission that introduces players to new mechanics — will also receive QoL changes. Previously, selecting a Junction would launch the mission, but it now opens a screen that shows the player all possible rewards and required tasks. Players will also be able to receive rewards upon completing a Junction task, rather than at the end of the mission after defeating the boss.

And that’s just scraping the surface of Digital Extremes’s updates for Warframe. The team laid out an incredibly detailed Reddit post with everything you can look forward to in the next couple of months.