We just got a new Ark 2 update thanks to an unexpected source

By

Ark fans can rest easy: the sequel to the popular game is still in development, and we just received indirect confirmation that it’s on the way from an unlikely source. A new trailer for Ark: Lost Colony, the upcoming expansion to Ark: Survival Ascended, gives players a look at the next steps in the story and its description tells us a little more about the much-anticipated sequel.

“Confront the demons of Arat Prime — birthplace of the ARKs — in ASA’s first massive canonical expansion pack, Ark Lost Colony! Starring Michelle Yeoh as Mei Yin in cinematic anime sequences by legendary Japanese studio Mappa, the epic new story of Ark Lost Colony bridges the gap from Ark Extinction to Ark Genesis and into the world of Ark 2,” the description reads.

The description isn’t underselling the action, either. The fight sequence is worthy of any action anime, but coming from Mappa — the studio behind titles like Attack on Titan and Jujutsu Kaisen — it’s not much of a surprise. While the trailer doesn’t give us a look at gameplay, the mention of Ark 2 is reassuring.

The last news anyone heard about the sequel was August 2024, when Xbox announced a playable demo of the game. Spoiler alert: the demo was pulled immediately, so no one actually had a chance to play it. It’s been five years since Ark 2 was first announced, and while Studio Wildcard hasn’t been the most forthcoming with information, this new trailer at least lets fans know that it hasn’t been scrapped.

With any luck, Studio Wildcard will have more to show about Ark 2 later this year.

