We might not see Bioshock 4 until the PlayStation 6

What’s happened? Bioshock 4 developer Cloud Chamber, like so many other industry members, suffered a series of layoffs. As a result, Bioshock 4 is no longer expected to release in late 2026 or early 2027, according to PlayStation Lifestyle.

The site speculates that, due to the long lifespan of console generations, Bioshock 4 might not be ready before the launch of the PlayStation 6.

Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Cloud Chamber, laid off roughly one-third of its staff — an estimated 80 jobs.

Internal sources said the game was “good,” but not great.

Why this is important: The PlayStation 6 could reasonably be expected in 2028, although it should be noted that’s purely speculation based on what we currently know. Sony has not provided an official statement on that front.

The last game in the Bioshock franchise (Bioshock Infinite) launched in March 2013. With nine years between games already, this delay means fans will have to wait even longer.

Next to nothing is known about Bioshock 4 so far, although we speculate its core gameplay will remain similar to previous entries.

Until last year, Bioshock 4 had been in the pre-production phase. That means it is at least two to three years away from being completed.

Why should I care? Whether you’re a Bioshock fan or a die-hard PlayStation gamer, this news has implications. If the timeline is correct, Bioshock 4 could, theoretically, be one of the first titles to launch on the PlayStation 6.