We might not see Bioshock 4 until the PlayStation 6

Maybe this game should have been called Infinite instead

BioShock promo art featuring the menacing Big Daddy in their armored suit.
2K Games

What’s happened? Bioshock 4 developer Cloud Chamber, like so many other industry members, suffered a series of layoffs. As a result, Bioshock 4 is no longer expected to release in late 2026 or early 2027, according to PlayStation Lifestyle.

  • The site speculates that, due to the long lifespan of console generations, Bioshock 4 might not be ready before the launch of the PlayStation 6.
  • Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Cloud Chamber, laid off roughly one-third of its staff — an estimated 80 jobs.
  • Internal sources said the game was “good,” but not great.

Why this is important: The PlayStation 6 could reasonably be expected in 2028, although it should be noted that’s purely speculation based on what we currently know. Sony has not provided an official statement on that front.

  • The last game in the Bioshock franchise (Bioshock Infinite) launched in March 2013. With nine years between games already, this delay means fans will have to wait even longer.
  • Next to nothing is known about Bioshock 4 so far, although we speculate its core gameplay will remain similar to previous entries.
  • Until last year, Bioshock 4 had been in the pre-production phase. That means it is at least two to three years away from being completed.
Why should I care? Whether you’re a Bioshock fan or a die-hard PlayStation gamer, this news has implications. If the timeline is correct, Bioshock 4 could, theoretically, be one of the first titles to launch on the PlayStation 6.

  • Cloud Chamber is changing its studio head and bringing on Rod Fergusson, known for games like Diablo 4, Gears of War 2, and Gears 5.
  • Bioshock 4 is set to be the last title in the franchise, so the pressure to “get it right” is much higher.
