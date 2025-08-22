We might not see Bioshock 4 until the PlayStation 6

What’s happened? Bioshock 4 developer Cloud Chamber, like so many other industry members, suffered a series of layoffs. As a result, Bioshock 4 is no longer expected to release in late 2026 or early 2027, according to PlayStation Lifestyle.
- The site speculates that, due to the long lifespan of console generations, Bioshock 4 might not be ready before the launch of the PlayStation 6.
- Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Cloud Chamber, laid off roughly one-third of its staff — an estimated 80 jobs.
- Internal sources said the game was “good,” but not great.
Why this is important: The PlayStation 6 could reasonably be expected in 2028, although it should be noted that’s purely speculation based on what we currently know. Sony has not provided an official statement on that front.
- The last game in the Bioshock franchise (Bioshock Infinite) launched in March 2013. With nine years between games already, this delay means fans will have to wait even longer.
- Next to nothing is known about Bioshock 4 so far, although we speculate its core gameplay will remain similar to previous entries.
- Until last year, Bioshock 4 had been in the pre-production phase. That means it is at least two to three years away from being completed.
Why should I care? Whether you’re a Bioshock fan or a die-hard PlayStation gamer, this news has implications. If the timeline is correct, Bioshock 4 could, theoretically, be one of the first titles to launch on the PlayStation 6.
- Cloud Chamber is changing its studio head and bringing on Rod Fergusson, known for games like Diablo 4, Gears of War 2, and Gears 5.
- Bioshock 4 is set to be the last title in the franchise, so the pressure to “get it right” is much higher.