This 2TB game drive for PS5 and Xbox Series X is $100 off right now

The PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X have ushered in a new age of console gaming, but for hardcore gamers, they come with one glaring problem — limited storage space. Here’s a solution — the Western Digital WD_Black D30 game drive. Its 2TB version is on sale from Best Buy with a $100 discount that slashes its price to just $140 from $240 originally. You don’t have much time left to take advantage of this offer though, so if you need extra storage for your console, it’s highly recommended that you push through with the purchase immediately.

Why you should buy the 2TB Western Digital WD_Black D30 Game Drive

The PlayStation 5 only offers storage space of 825GB, while the Xbox Series X has a bit more with 1TB — and that’s before the consoles take up some of that space for their system files. For extra storage, you can purchase external hard drives like the Western Digital WD_Black D30 game drive. It’s a portable solid-state drive or SSD, which has no moving parts unlike a traditional hard drive, or HDD. This enables durability and faster speeds — for the Western Digital WD_Black D30 game drive, it’s at 900 MBps, resulting in improved load times.

You should check out our guides on how to use an external hard drive on PS5 and how to upgrade your Xbox Series X memory for a better idea on what you can use with the Western Digital WD_Black D30 game drive. In any case, you’ll be expanding the capabilities of your console with this portable SSD, whether to transfer games, save data, or other files.

The Western Digital WD_Black D30 game drive will be a welcome addition to the arsenal of any gamer, whether you’re on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. It’s even more of a must-buy device right now because of Best Buy’s $100 discount on the 2TB model, which brings its price down to $140 from a sticker price of $240. Time is running out on this deal though, so if the limited storage space on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X is bothering you, you’re going to want to complete the transaction for the Western Digital WD_Black D30 game drive immediately.

