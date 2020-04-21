Here’s where you can buy the Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One today

With so many of us stuck at home, the video game industry has benefited as people look for ways to pass the time. As a result, it’s a bit difficult to find a retailer with consoles in stock. Have no fear: We’ve combed through dozens of retailers to not only find ones with the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in stock but those that are shipping quickly.

Some retailers are prioritizing “essential” items right now, which means you could be waiting much longer than you would otherwise. Here are our picks for the best places to find the most popular consoles.

Nintendo Switch

The Nintendo Switch has proven to be a stay-at-home favorite thanks to its portability — you can use it as a console or a handheld — thus the name. But it’s also tough to find, and we had a bit of trouble locating retailers with the consoles in stock. Here is where we found stock, and we’ll continue to update.

Nintendo Switch at Gamestop — $300

Nintendo Switch Lite

The story isn’t much rosier as far as stock goes for the Nintendo Switch Lite, either. Here’s where you can pick up the NS Lite today.

Nintendo Switch Lite at Gamestop — $200

PlayStation 4

The PlayStation 4 doesn’t seem to stay in stock for that long when it appears. But we’ve been can report that the PS4 is in stock from the retailers below as of the publish time of this article. We’ll keep updating it as stock and availability changes.

PS4 (1TB) at Best Buy — $300

PlayStation 4 Pro

Given that it’s a bit more expensive than your standard PS4, the Pro version is typically in better stock at the major retailers. Here are some places you can pick up a PS4 Pro today.

PS4 Pro (1TB) at Gamestop — $400

— PS4 Pro (1TB) at Best Buy — $400

— PS4 Pro (1TB) at Target — $400

Xbox One S

The Xbox One S, the cheaper of the two current Xbox consoles, seems to be in much better stock at many retailers than some of the other consoles on our list, but we wouldn’t recommend sitting around as gamers might opt for an Xbox should the other consoles remain as in shortly supply.

Xbox One S All-Digital (1TB) at Target — $250

— Xbox One S (1TB) Star Wars Bundle at Target — $300

— Xbox One S (1TB) Star Wars Bundle at Kohl’s — $300

Xbox One X

The more expensive Xbox One X, like the high-end PS Pro, is in better stock at more retailers. Here’s where we recommend picking up yours.

Xbox One X (1TB) Star Wars Bundle at Target — $400

— Xbox One X (1TB) Star Wars Bundle at Gamestop — $400

— Xbox One X (1TB) NBA 2K20 Bundle at Best Buy — $400

