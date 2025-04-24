Where to find the 9 lost Gestrals in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Table of Contents Table of Contents All lost Gestral locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 All rewards for finding the lost Gestrals

One of the first side quests you’ll stumble upon in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 asks you to find all of Sastro’s lost Gestrals. There are nine of them in total, and with how big the overworld is in this turn-based RPG, it can be a nightmare to track them all down.

Some of these little Gestrals are easy to spot and in places you’ll pass while on your journey to defeating the Paintress. Other times, they’ll be hidden away and only accessible in the final hours of your playthrough. If you can beat a Burgeon, you can surely find all the Gestrals, so we’ll show you each of their locations and what you get for finding them all.

All lost Gestral locations in Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Gestral 1: Esquie’s Nest

The first Gestral you’ll probably find is the one that’s standing right in front of Esquie’s Nest, which is somewhere you’ll need to travel to in the main story. Once you talk to him, he’ll head to your camp. You may even run into this guy before you meet Sastro, who is the one looking for all the Gestrals.

Gestral 2: Stone Wave Cliffs

You’ll find this next lost Gestral just a bit north of the first one, and it’s southeast of the Stone Wave Cliffs. Instead of going to the Stone Wave Cliffs, go down the right path and at the end of it you’ll find a lost Gestral.

As a reminder, from this point on, you’ll have to be past Act 1 and into Act 2 to reach these lost Gestrals. In Act 2, Esquie’s ability lets you run through blue rocks, which can lead you to places like this.

Gestral 3: White Tree

Now, you must wait until you unlock Esquie’s ability to swim to find this lost Gestral. It’s hiding on the island with the White Tree, and you’ll find this lost Gestral in the corner of the island.

Gestral 4: Monoco Station

Not too far outside of Monoco Station, you’ll find this next lost Gestral. It’s standing between two trees and is easily missable. You can’t reach this area until you pass through the Forgotten Battlefield.

Gestral 5: Coastal Cave

Just east of where you found the previous lost Gestral is the next one. It’s on the opposite side of the Coastal Cave, so swim to the northern side of that island and you’ll find another lost Gestral.

Gestral 6: Red Island

This lost Gestral is on a red island southwest of the Visages island. Swim up to the right side of the island, and you can find the lost Gestral there.

Gestral 7: The Reacher

You can only find these last three lost Gestrals after making it to Act 3 of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33. By this point, Esquie can fly, so fly over to this forest area northeast of The Reacher. This lost Gestral is standing behind a fallen log.

Gestral 8: Endless Night Sanctuary

Fly as Esquie over to the eastern side of the map, where you’ll find a red forest with the Enless Night Sanctuary. Near the entrance to this area is the eighth lost Gestral.

Gestral 9: Endless Tower

The last lost Gestral is the toughest of them all to find. This is because this little guy is hiding on a floating island just outside of the Endless Tower. Fly as high as you can until you spot a small, floating island. Land on it, and you’ll find the last lost Gestral.

All rewards for finding the lost Gestrals

With each lost Gestral you find, you will receive one reward from Sastro. To receive this reward, talk to him at camp whenever you find a new lost Gestral. Some of the rewards are cosmetics, others are special items, while the last one is a useful Pictos.