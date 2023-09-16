Where to get the Narwhal spaceship in Starfield

Among the dozens of ships you can find, buy, steal, and even create yourself in Starfield, there’s one that stands out as one of the best you can get without spending hours designing one yourself with the best weapons and parts. The Narwhal may have an ugly name, and an appearance to match, but don’t judge this book by its cover. This ship has some amazing stats that make it well worth the sticker price. Having enough Credits to buy it is only half the trouble, though. If you want to become the captain of your very own Narwhal spaceship in Starfield, you’ll need to know where to get it.

How to get the Narwhal

The Narwhal is sold at Taiyo Astroneering inside of the Ryujin Industries building on Neon. Neon is a major hub city, but if you haven’t been there yet or need a refresher, it is inside the Volli system to the right of Olympus. Once on Neon, find the big red Ryujin Industries building on the promenade and head to the elevator in the back. Select the Yaiyo Astroneering floor, which is one level above the Lobby, and go up to the right into the Show Room. Speak with Veronica and ask to see what she’s got for sale.

Assuming you have a spare 450,000 Credits to your name, you can buy the Narwhal ship. This is a Class C ship, however, meaning you need to have Rank 4 in your Piloting skills to be able to handle it, so keep that in mind before dumping your life’s savings into it.

Here are the Narwhal’s stats:

Reactor: 36

36 Fuel: 560

560 Hull: 2118

2118 Shield: 995

995 Cargo Capacity: 1760

1760 Crew: 7

7 Jump: 30 LY

7 LAS: 24

24 BAL: 114

114 MSL: 86

