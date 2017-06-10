‘Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus’ listed on Amazon just before E3

Why it matters to you 'Wolfenstein: The New Order' is one of the best shooters of the generation. We can't wait to play more.

Bethesda is scheduled to hold its E3 2017 press conference on Sunday night, but one of its biggest surprises appears to have leaked early. Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus, the long-rumored sequel to 2014’s The New Order, has been listed on Amazon, and it’s coming out in just a few months.

On a now-deleted page from Amazon Germany’s website, the retailer lists the game for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, with an October 27 release date — the same leaked release dated as the still-unannounced Assassin’s Creed Origins. A collector’s edition will also apparently be available. The New Order took a unique approach to its special edition, omitting the game itself so that fans could pick it up after actually having a chance to play it first.

What’s interesting about the sequel is that it’s being billed as the second game in the series. The current Wolfenstein storyline actually has a few characters and story threads introduced in earlier games like 2009’s Wolfenstein, but MachineGames was able to breathe new life into the series with The New Order. In addition to a philosophical B.J. Blazkowicz and a dastardly lineup of Nazi villains to destroy, the game left the previous title’s fantastical elements behind in favor of science-fiction. A prequel game, The Old Blood, arrived in 2015.

The New Colossus was originally teased at last year’s Bethesda E3 event, with the game’s title visible on a DOS language screen very briefly. Voice actor Brian Bloom, who starred as Blazkowicz in The New Order, essentially confirmed the game’s existence a few months later.

If Bethesda’s past two E3 events are anything to go by, we’ll be in for an extended gameplay demonstration for Wolfenstein: The New Colossus tomorrow night. Will we return to the moon to fight Nazi robot dogs? Will we venture onto Nazi-occupied Saturn? Only (a little bit more) time will tell.