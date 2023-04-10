Wordle Today (#660): Wordle answer and hints for April 10

We have the answer to Wordle (#660) on April 10, as well as some helpful hints to help you figure out the answer yourself right here. We’ve placed the answer right at the bottom of the page, so we don’t ruin the surprise before you’ve had a chance to work through the clues. So let’s dive in, starting with a reminder of yesterday’s answer.

Yesterday’s Wordle answer

Let’s start by first reminding ourselves of yesterday’s Wordle answer for those new to the game or who don’t play it daily, which was “snafu.” So we can say that the Wordle answer today definitely isn’t that. Now, with that in mind, perhaps take another stab at it using one of these Wordle starting words and circle back if you have no luck. We’ll be here waiting.

Hints for today’s Wordle

Still can’t figure it out? We have today’s Wordle answer right here, below. But first, one more thing: Let’s take a look at three hints that could help you find the solution, without giving it away, so there’s no need to feel guilty about keeping your streak alive — you put in some work, after all! Or just keep scrolling for the answer.

Today’s Wordle ends with the letter R.

Today’s Wordle uses vowels, not in succession.

Today’s Wordle is a common preposition. It’s used when discussing sports-betting as well.

Today’s Wordle answer

No luck? Don’t sweat it — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

UNDER

Today’s Wordle definition

And here’s what it means, according to our good friend ChatGPT:

The term “under” can be used in several different ways, depending on the context. Here are some possible definitions:

As a preposition, “under” is used to indicate a position below or beneath something else. For example, a cat might hide under a table or a book might be placed under a stack of papers. “Under” can also be used to indicate a lower level or amount of something. For example, a stock might be trading under its usual price, or a student might be performing under expectations in school. In a more abstract sense, “under” can be used to indicate a state of control, influence, or authority. For example, a country might be under the rule of a dictator, or a company might be under new management. “Under” can also be used as an adverb to indicate movement or passage below something else. For example, a submarine might travel under the surface of the ocean, or a person might crawl under a fence.

Tips for tomorrow’s Wordle

It might seem like Wordle is all luck, but there are a few good practices you can use to help get as many clues as possible in just a few guesses, making it that much more likely you can figure out the final word before you run out of tries. The most important guess is your first, and the trick is to load up on vowels (A, E, I, O, and U).

Some popular starting words people have had good luck with are “adieu,” “media,” “arise,” and “radio.” Just make sure not to pick a word with double letters, or you’re wasting precious guesses. The aim here is to try to figure out which vowels the mystery word contains, then layer in common consonants and close in from there.

Your second word, assuming that the first one gave you a good jumping-off point, should begin to lean more heavily on common consonants like R, S, and T. More good ones here we’ve seen are “stern,” “irate,” and “atone.” You never want to reuse any letters from a prior round that showed up as gray — you know they aren’t in the word.

Now that’s all solved and the definition is taken care of, and you’re armed with some tips to crush tomorrow’s Wordle, here are some games like Wordle you can try today.

