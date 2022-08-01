 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, August 1: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#408)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #408 for August 1, 2022, and need some help?

Today’s Wordle isn’t exactly an uncommon word, but it’s a bit tricky. We’ve got a few hints that will help you get the answer though.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle ends with the letter T.
  • Today’s Wordle uses two vowels
  • Today’s Wordle is a unit of measurement for liquids.
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #408 on August 1?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

QUART

Editors' Recommendations

The best iPhone 13 Mini screen protectors for 2022

Spigen Screen Protector feature image.

Hubble captures a diverse trio of galactic objects

This luminescent image features multiple galaxies, perhaps most noticeably LEDA 58109, the lone galaxy in the upper right. LEDA 58109 is flanked by two further galactic objects to its lower left — an active galactic nucleus (AGN) called SDSS J162558.14+435746.4 that partially obscures the galaxy SDSS J162557.25+435743.5, which appears to poke out to the right behind the AGN.

Future moon explorers could stay cozy in lunar pits

This is a spectacular high-Sun view of the Mare Tranquillitatis pit crater revealing boulders on an otherwise smooth floor. This image from LRO's Narrow Angle Camera is 400 meters (1,312 feet) wide, north is up.

How to watch Ric Flair’s The Last Match live tonight

watch ric flair the last match live stream nashville deputy mayor brenda haywood declares july 31 2022 day

How to use wireless charging on your Samsung phone

The rear panel of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

How ESA is getting its spacecraft ready to explore hellish conditions of Venus

Artist impression of ESA's EnVision mission.

NASA condemns Chinese space debris’ free fall to Earth

A Chinese Long March-5B rocket launches from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, carrying the space station module Wentian on July 24, 2022.

The best iPhone 13 Mini cases and covers: picks for protection, MagSafe, more

iPhone 13 mini case feature image.

‘Wordle’ today, July 31: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#407)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

Diablo Immortal on the iPhone SE is held back by one thing, but it’s not the screen

Diablo Immortal on the iPhone SE (2022)

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: release date, trailers, gameplay, and more

Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

How to protect your smart home from hackers

Arlo Smart Home Security Kit with An Arlo Pro Camera on fence.

Nvidia DLSS isn’t magic, and this FSR hack proves it

nvidia dlss isnt magic and this fsr hack proves it respec