 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, August 8: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#415)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #415 for August 8, 2022, and need some help?

Today’s Wordle might be a tough one for you. We’ve got a few hints that will help you get the answer though.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle ends with the letter T.
  • Today’s Wordle uses two vowels.
  • Today’s Wordle means “not of the necessary quality or standard to meet a particular purpose.”
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

What’s the answer to Wordle #415 on August 8?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

UNFIT

Editors' Recommendations

Thousands of stars sparkle in this week’s Hubble image

This star-studded image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the heart of the globular cluster NGC 6638 in the constellation Sagittarius. The star-strewn observation highlights the density of stars at the heart of globular clusters, which are stable, tightly bound clusters of tens of thousands to millions of stars. To capture the data in this image, Hubble used two of its cutting-edge astronomical instruments: Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys.

Spider One on welcoming the challenge of directing the horror film Allegoria

A shocked man bleeds from his nose in a scene from Allegoria.

Looking back on some of the universe’s oldest galaxies with James Webb

This image is part of a larger mosaic taken with the Near Infrared Camera (NIRCam) on the James Webb Space Telescope. It’s from a patch of sky near the handle of the Big Dipper. This is one of the first images obtained by the Cosmic Evolution Early Release Science Survey (CEERS) collaboration.

Your guide to After Like, K-pop group Ive’s big summer comeback

Ive group members standing on a staircase.

Your guide to the best e-book readers for 2022

Kindle Oasis (2019) Review

What’s the environmental impact of EV battery manufacturing and recycling?

EV battery

India successfully launches new rocket but fails to deploy satellites into stable orbit

ISRO's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle launches for the first time from Sriharikota, India on Sunday, August 7.

No one is quite sure how long a day on Earth lasts, it turns out

Earth as seen by NOAA's GOES-18 weather satellite.

I have one of the most powerful GPUs, and I deliberately make it worse

AMD RX 6950 XT installed in a PC.

How to change your display name on Roblox

Group of Roblox players exploring.

‘Wordle’ today, August 7: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#414)

A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.

How your smart home can save you money

A stack of ten-dollar bills.

OnePlus 10T vs. Google Pixel 6: Should you spend $649 or $599?

OnePlus 10T lying face-down on the ground near rocks and plants.