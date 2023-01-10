 Skip to main content
Wordle today: Answer and hints for January 10 (#570)

Sam Hill
By

Need help solving Wordle #570 for January 10, 2023? Get the Today’s Wordle answer here. But first, try some of our tips on Wordle for strategies and starting words to help you find the solution yourself. If those don’t work, come back for the answer to the Wordle today.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in today’s Wordle answer, so it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter G.
  • Today’s Wordle is synonymous with the word “dirty.”
  • Today’s Wordle is how someone might describe a particular purple, first-generation Pokémon.
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
wachiwit - stock.adobe.com

What’s today’s Wordle Answer?

Are you still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

GRIMY

