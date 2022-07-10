Having trouble with today’s Wordle? If so, we’re here to help.

You may need a bit of extra support to complete Wordle #386 for July 10, 2022. We’ve got a couple of hints that could help you keep your impressive Wordle streak alive.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.

Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.

Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

Today’s Wordle starts with an S.

Today’s Wordle only has one vowel.

Today’s Wordle can be part of a plant or something a predator does.

What’s the answer to Wordle #386 on July 10?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

STALK

According to Merriam-Webster, stalk has quite a few definitions — the most common definitions are a noun meaning “the main stem of an herbaceous plant often with its dependent parts” or a verb meaning “to pursue quarry or prey stealthily.”

