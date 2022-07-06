Having trouble with today’s Wordle? If so, we’re here to help.

Wordle #382 for July 6, 2022, is a fun one — but you might get a little annoyed trying to figure it out. But we’ve got a couple of hints that could help you keep your impressive Wordle streak alive.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.

Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.

Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible.

Hints for today’s Wordle

Today’s Wordle only has one vowel — the letter U.

Today’s Wordle can be used as a noun or a verb.

Today’s Wordle uses the same letter three times!

What’s the answer to Wordle #382 on July 6?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

FLUFF

The answer to today’s Wordle is “fluff.”

Fluff isn’t one of Wordle’s rare words. Fluff can be used as a noun when talking about something “being light and soft or airy” or, less frequently, something “lacking in meaning or substance. According to Merriam-Webster, it can also be used as a verb — you can try to make something fluffy. It can also mean “to make a mistake.”

Editors' Recommendations