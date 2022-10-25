 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

‘Wordle’ today, October 25: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#493)

Sam Hill
By

Trying to solve Wordle #493 for October 25, 2022, and need some help? Don’t worry — we’ve got you covered.

Before you take a look at the hints below, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words. And bookmark our Wordle hub somewhere so you can come back for more hints and answers.

More on Wordle

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in the answer.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle starts with the letter F.
  • Today’s Wordle uses the same letter twice.
  • Today’s Wordle can mean “unable to think clearly.”
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
wachiwit - stock.adobe.com

What’s the answer to Wordle #493 on October 25?

Still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

FOGGY

Editors' Recommendations

‘Wordle’ today, October 16: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#484)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 15: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#483)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 14: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#482)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 13: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#481)
A person plays 'Wordle' on an iPhone.
‘Wordle’ today, October 20: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#488)
Woman holding an iPhone with Wordle.
Gotham Knights resurrects Arkham Knight’s massive stuttering problems
gotham knights preview harley quinn missions
How to report someone on Discord
Discord
AMD vs. Intel: which wins in 2022?
Pads on the bottom of the Ryzen 9 7950X.
New Final Fantasy 16 trailer shows an expansive journey and classic story
Ifrit roaring in Final Fantasy 16 surrounded by fire.
Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 guide: All week 5 quests and how to complete them
Cloudy Condos in Fortnite.
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope beginner’s guide: 7 tips and tricks to get started
Mario and company in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope.
All Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4 quests
New characters for Fortnite Chapter 3, Season 4.
Here’s how to move your Elder Scroll Online Stadia progress to PC for free
Three fantasy characters striking a pose.