 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. News

Wordle today: Answer and hints for March 2 (#621)

Sam Hill
By

Can’t solve Wordle #621 on March 2, 2023? We have the answer to today’s Wordle right here. However, before you start guessing, you might want to check out our Wordle tips for some techniques and starting words that could help you solve it yourself, in record time. Then, if you’re still having trouble, circle back here for the answer to today’s Wordle.

How Wordle works

Wordle is a vocabulary game in which players get six tries to guess a five-letter word. Once you enter a guess, individual letters within the word you entered will appear in different colors. Each color has a different meaning.

  • Green: The letter entered is 100% correct — the right letter in the right space.
  • Yellow: The entered letter is in the correct word, but you’ve placed it in the wrong space.
  • Gray: The entered letter is not used in today’s Wordle answer, so it’s time to go back to the drawing board.

The goal is to guess the correct word in as few attempts as possible. If you don’t get the answer in six guesses, you lose.

Related

Best Wordle starting words

You might be able to jump right into Wordle but actually winning is another story. You only get a total of six attempts to solve the daily puzzle, and there’s only one puzzle per day. If you don’t manage to solve it in that amount of guesses, you have to wait until the next day to try again with the next word. If you want to maximize your chances of solving your daily puzzle, here are tried and true tips, and best starting words, for Wordle.

The most important guess is your first. You want to get as many green and yellow letters here as possible to help guide your future guesses. The most important letters to get started with are vowels — A, E, I, O, and U — so words containing as many of these as possible are a great start. Some popular starting words people have had good luck with are “adieu,” “media,” “arise,” and “radio.” Just make sure not to pick a word with double letters, to get as much new info as possible.

Your second word, assuming that the first one gave you a good jumping-off point, should begin to lean more heavily on common consonants like R, S, and T. More good ones here we’ve seen are “stern,” “irate,” and “atone.” This is where things will vary due to each day being a different solution, but you never want to reuse any letters from a prior round that showed up as gray. It may push you to think a little harder to come up with a word, but there’s nothing to be gained from using a letter you know isn’t in the answer.

Finally, keep in mind that words can have a duplicate letter. These words are the toughest to get, but also aren’t super common. If you get to the final round or two and are stumped, it’s a great thing to keep in mind.

And remember: As of November  2022, plural words that simply add an “es” or “s” to a singular word will not be valid answers anymore; for example “boats” and “foxes” cannot be a Wordle answer anymore. Other plurals like “fungi” or “geese” will still be valid. Crucially, all five-letter dictionary words are still valid to guess and get yellow or green letters from, but that doesn’t mean they’re available as a future solution. Other than that, just have fun with it!

Hints for today’s Wordle

  • Today’s Wordle uses three vowels.
  • Today’s Wordle includes the letter B.
  • Today’s Wordle is a preposition that can describe something at a higher level or layer.
Someone playing Wordle on a smartphone.
wachiwit - stock.adobe.com

What’s today’s Wordle Answer?

Are you still having trouble? No worries — you can’t get them all! If you just want to see today’s Wordle answer to continue your streak, you can find it below.

The answer to today’s Wordle is …

ABOVE

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
WWE 2K23 brings the pain with John Cena, Cody Rhodes, and Bad Bunny
Giovanni Colantonio
By Giovanni Colantonio
January 23, 2023
John Cena stands on a ramp in WWE 2K23.

Publisher 2K Games revealed the first details of WWE 2K23, the next installment of its long-running wrestling simulator. This year's game will focus on John Cena, who will grace both the game's cover and it's signature Showcase mode. The 2023 edition will add new a unique new match type too: WarGames.

WWE 2K23 gets the wrestling series back into annualization mode after 2K Games took two years off between WWE 2K20 and 2K22. This year's edition will come to PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4 and PS5 on March 17, retailing for $60 on last-generation consoles and $70 on PC, PS5, and Series X/S. Those who buy its $100 Deluxe and $120 Icon Edition will get early access starting on March 14.

Read more
PS VR2 games: launch games and what’s coming later
Jesse Lennox
By Jesse Lennox
January 20, 2023
Playstation VR2 headset on a PlayStation-themed wallpaper.

The Playstation VR2 stands alone as the only VR unit specifically designed to work with any of the major gaming consoles. It is packed full of top-of-the-line tech to make your gaming experience as immersive and comfortable as possible. However, no matter how good the specs are, it is the games that really matter.

Now that VR has been widely available for a while, PSVR2 can take advantage of launching in February 2023 with not only brand-new exclusive experiences, but also some of the best games from other headsets.

Read more
Wordle’s wild year: New York Times breaks down the phenomenon’s big 2022
Giovanni Colantonio
By Giovanni Colantonio
January 6, 2023
Close-up of Wordle up on a smartphone.

If you logged onto Twitter exactly one year ago, you can probably recall the moment you began to see your feed fill up with gray, yellow, and green boxes. Though it launched in 2021 and gained mainstream popularity in December of that year, Wordle became a sudden cultural phenomenon in early 2022 that was inescapable outside of a muted words list. It was a rare gaming success story, one that could reach a broad audience thanks to its elegant simplicity.

Wordle’s fortune would escalate just as quickly as its user base. In late January 2022, the New York Times announced it had acquired the puzzle game from creator Josh Wardle in an undisclosed, low-seven-figure deal -- a left-field move that almost eclipsed Sony’s announcement that it was acquiring Destiny 2 developer Bungie just hours earlier. The move would spark some worry among fans, who feared that a corporate takeover of the most independent game imaginable could steal its soul.

Read more