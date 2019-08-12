Gaming

Xbox games on PlayStation? Microsoft executive says it could happen

Gabe Gurwin
By
xbox games could come to playstation most anticipated 2019 psychonauts 2

Could there be a future where Microsoft’s biggest games get released on PlayStation platforms? A few years ago, that question would seem silly, but Microsoft is now taking a very different approach to game publishing. Things have changed so much, in fact, that Microsoft is even considering releasing its games on other companies’ platforms.

Speaking to Ben Hanson on a segment during the Game Informer Show, head of Xbox studios Matt Booty revealed that Microsoft isn’t opposed to offering some of its games on other systems. This doesn’t mean it wants to necessarily put everything on platforms other than Xbox or PC, but it will be approached on a franchise-by-franchise basis.

“I think the question is less binary about ‘Should it be on Switch? Should it be on PlayStation?’ and more ‘Does it make sense for the franchise?’ In other words, is it a kind of game where it would benefit from the network effect of being on a bunch of different platforms? Or is it a game where we can best support it by putting [in] resources and making sure our platforms — things like xCloud and Game Pass and Xbox Live — are really leaning in to support the game.”

Booty stressed that franchises like Halo and Forza are unlikely to be released outside the Xbox ecosystem, but he said that if the recently acquired Double Fine, for instance, were to wish for multiplatform releases for its games in the future, it would be allowed to do so. The studio was purchased by Microsoft during the development of Psychonauts 2, and the game will still be coming to PlayStation 4.

Obsidian Entertainment was also acquired by Microsoft during the later stages of the development of The Outer Worlds, and it is also still coming to PlayStation 4 and Switch alongside Xbox One and PC. Now that Obsidian is first-party, however, Booty said a sequel would likely by a Microsoft-exclusive game.

As more games add cross-platform play support, truly exclusive games are one of the only ways to separate one console from another. As it stands, only a handful of games can only be played on Xbox One, including Halo 5: Guardians. When Halo Infinite launches next year, it will also be on Xbox Scarlett and PC.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The most common Xbox One X problems, and how to fix them
cubic motion scanning technology mocap siren live
Emerging Tech

CGI faces will soon be indistinguishable from real ones. Here’s how

British computer graphics company Cubic Motion has developed a breakthrough way of doing high fidelity motion capture without requiring markers and a motion capture suit. Here's how it works -- and why the company's dream of next-gen motion…
Posted By Luke Dormehl
apex legends 10 years heavily requested feature lifeline
Gaming

Apex Legends readies for 10-year run; heavily requested feature coming soon

Electronic Arts believes that there is a 10-year run of new content ahead for Apex Legends. The publisher also revealed that an upcoming event will introduce a heavily requested feature into the battle royale shooter.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
gta online diamond casino resort update breaks records
Gaming

GTA Online draws crowds, shatters records with Diamond Casino & Resort update

The Diamond Casino & Resort update for GTA Online delivered the biggest ever daily and weekly player numbers for the online component of Grand Theft Auto V. The update contains six new story missions and customizable penthouse suites.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
persona 5 royal gameplay livestream futaba
Gaming

Persona 5 Royal gameplay livestream reveals reworked Mementos, new Palace

A new full-length trailer and gameplay livestream revealed more information about Persona 5 Royal. The new version of Persona 5 will feature several changes to Mementos and a mysterious new palace.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Gears 5 Kait Hero
Gaming

Everything we know about Gears 5, including the new Escape mode

The Coalition's second game in the Gears franchise drops the "of War" and will bring some big changes to Microsoft's flagship cover shooter. From story details to new game modes, here's everything we know about Gears 5.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fortnite season 10 week 2 challenges
Gaming

Grab a spray, pray, and tag some gas stations with this week's Fortnite guide

The biggest mission this week in Fortnite: Battle Royale tasks players to spray different gas stations. Here are tips on how to complete this mission and the locations for every gas station on the Battle Royale map.
Posted By Cody Perez
nintendo world championships 1990 cartridge grocery bag nes games
Gaming

Shop discovers $13,000 treasure in grocery bag filled with old NES cartridges

A man walked into a Pink Gorilla Games store in Seattle with an unassuming grocery bag of old NES games. One of them was a Nintendo World Championships 1990 cartridge, a rare piece of video game history that the store purchased for $13,000.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Nintendo Switch with Rocket League
Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch games, from Breath of the Wild to Rocket League

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
Breath of the Wild
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Sea Of Thieves Hands-on Preview | Rotating a big wheel on the ship
Gaming

It's dangerous to go alone! Have fun with friends in our favorite co-op games

Video games don't always have to be so brutal, dog-eat-dog experiences! Here are some of our all-time favorite co-op games across a range of different platforms, genres, and difficulties.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
call of duty black ops 5 cold war modern warfare
Gaming

2020’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 will reportedly plunge players into Cold War

Next year's Call of Duty will reportedly either be titled Call of Duty: Black Ops 5 or simply Call of Duty: Blacks Ops. The game is said to be "even more gritty and gruesome" than this year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Computing

These ray-tracing games will help you push your GPU to the limit

These are the existing and upcoming games that support ray tracing rendered on Nvidia's RTX and GTXs graphics cards. They aren't many in number at this point, but thanks to the power of ray tracing, they are some of the best-looking games…
Posted By Jon Martindale
best offline ios games
Gaming

The best iOS games you can play offline on your iPhone and iPad

Even though we're always glued to our phones, we don't always have access to Wi-Fi or have steady service. Whether you're on a flight, riding the bus, or sitting in a waiting room, you can always play these excellent iOS games.
Posted By Steven Petite
resident evil 2 interview how sound design injects horror into games zombie crawl
Gaming

Get the full PS4 Pro experience. Here's every game you can play in 4K HDR

The PlayStation 4 Pro can play any PS4 game, but a select number of titles have been optimized to take advantage of the platform. Here's a list of every new and upcoming game that will benefit from the PS4 Pro.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin