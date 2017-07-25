Slice and flip your way through August’s Xbox Games with Gold

Why it matters to you August's Xbox Games with Gold lineup is stellar, with several awesome games on both Xbox One and Xbox 360.

August is looking like one of the busiest months for game releases all year. It can be overwhelming just thinking about how much money you could spend on both AAA and indie games, but if you want to be a little more frugal, the Xbox Games with Gold program has you covered.

For the entire month of August, Xbox One players can download Slime Rancher. The game was previously available on PC in early access but will be making its full debut on August 1. The first- person wrangling game has an art style that looks like a slightly more varied No Man’s Sky and it looks like the perfect game for the whole family to enjoy.

From August 16 through September 15, Xbox One owners can also snag Trials Fusion. RedLynx’s motorcycle platforming game is incredibly addictive and its obstacles gradually get more difficult until the last few missions are nearly impossible to conquer. An “FMX” mode also allows you to try out your best tricks in the air and the game actually has a story — though extremely basic and cryptic, it delves into concepts surrounding artificial intelligence and can leave you with a surprising amount of ennui.

Xbox 360 players — and Xbox One players through backward compatibility — will be able to grab the original Bayonetta from August 1 through August 15. The hack-and-slash game was directed by famed designer Hideki Kamiya and builds on the combat and platforming he had created in the Devil May Cry series. A sequel is also available on the Wii U and there are rumors of a port for the Nintendo Switch, as well.

Lastly, from August 16 through the end of the month, Xbox 360 and Xbox One players can download Red Faction: Armageddon. The series is known for its destructible environments, the sequel tasks you with making your way across Mars, venturing underground as you kill hideous aliens.

Which game from this month’s lineup are you looking forward to playing the most? We are particularly excited to dive back into Bayonetta. Developer PlatinumGames and Kamiya were previously working on the Xbox One exclusive Scalebound before it was canceled earlier this year. The developer recently released the excellent Nier: Automata, as well.