Digital Trends
Gaming

Xbox One adds mouse and keyboard support, levels playing field with PC

Gabe Gurwin
By
xbox one mouse keyboard support fortnitemousekeyboardxbox

The introduction of cross-platform play this generation has allowed Xbox One and PC players to enjoy their favorite games together, but this doesn’t always lead to the fairest matches. Those on PC have a noticeable advantage in shooters because of their mouse and keyboard controls, but the latest Xbox One update has leveled the playing field by adding support for the peripherals.

The content update hitting Xbox One systems on Wednesday, November 14, gives players the option to plug in a mouse and keyboard in order to play some of their favorite games. Thus far, you can use it for Fortnite and Warframe. Later this month, support will be added for Bomber Crew, Deep Rock Galactic, Strange Brigade, Vermintide 2, War Thunder, and X-Morph Defense. In December, Children of Morta, DayZ, Minion Master, Moonlighter, Vigor, Warface, and Wargroove will also be added.

Xbox One X review logo
Les Shu/Digital Trends

Fortnite is obviously the big pickup here, as it should help Xbox One players to compete on a more even playing field with PC players, but the game list won’t stpo expanding anytime soon. Microsoft said it is now giving developers the choice to include mouse and keyboard controls on games moving forward, and the company also partnered with Razer to create a “Designed for Xbox” mouse and keyboard. It even comes with a special Xbox key and is fully functional with Windows 10, as well.

We have heard that keyboard support would be coming to the Xbox One for some time, though we didn’t expect it to be to this extent. In 2017, Microsoft’s Andrew Parson said that the Xbox Live Creators Program would enable developers to use more Windows features on the Xbox One. Given the Xbox Play Anywhere program’s success, this could make the experience of going from console to PC and back again less jarring.

The inclusion of mouse and keyboard support puts the Xbox One more in line with the PlayStation 4, which already had the feature. That system pairs those using the setup with PC players rather than other console players, ensuring those using a gamepad aren’t completely overwhelmed. If you’re on a mobile device, however, you can probably still expect to get destroyed.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Black Friday 2018: The best deals so far
Up Next

'John Wick 3: Parabellum' -- here's everything we know so far
AMD Ryzen 5 2400G & Ryzen 3 2200G Review fan
Computing

Ray tracing not an option until it comes to all graphics cards, says AMD

Although Nvidia already supports the ray tracing feature on its high-end new GeForce Turning series of chips, AMD seemingly hinted it doesn't feel like ray tracing is ready until it comes to all level of graphics cards. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus
pc classic plug and play system pcclassic
Gaming

The plug-and-play PC Classic joins the retro console bandwagon

Gaming company Unit-e is creating the PC Classic, a plug-and-play retro console that will come bundled with around 30 of the best DOS games. The system will support gamepads and keyboard setups.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
nintendo switch gets youtube app youtubeonswitch2
Gaming

Major video watcher? YouTube is now available on Nintendo Switch

After well over a year, the Nintendo Switch has finally received a free YouTube app. The app's functionality is similar to other devices such as Roku, but with touch support for the Switch's screen.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
foldable iphone news phone rec
Mobile

Google confirms it will add Android support for foldable displays

It's already clear a few smartphones of 2019 will be foldable, and Google is embracing the trend. The company announced its adding Android support for foldable devices, which will allow apps to work seamlessly with the new form factor.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
best sega genesis games
Gaming

Feeling nostalgic? Here are the 25 best Sega Genesis games

Although the company has since fallen into obscurity, Sega was an indisputable titan throughout the '90s. That said, here are 25 best Sega Genesis games that helped define its fabled decade.
Posted By Brandon Widder
PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Xbox One deadshot
Gaming

‘PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds’ parachutes onto PlayStation 4 on December 7

Following months of speculation, PUBG Corp. has announced that PUBG is coming to PS4 on December 7. The PS4 version includes all three maps and major features, and you can get some PlayStation-themed apparel items by pre-ordering.
Posted By Steven Petite
Fallout 76 Hands-on
Gaming

Faction-based PvP, new Vault openings coming to ‘Fallout 76’ after launch

Bethesda is already hard at work on post-launch content for Fallout 76, which launches November 14 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Faction-based PvP is in the works, and new vaults will open over time.
Posted By Steven Petite
DirectX Raytracing Graphic Rendering
Gaming

Struggling to survive 'Battlefield 5?' Our boot camp will keep you in the fight

Battlefield V's multiplayer component can be overwhelming, but you can succeed against the enemy with a little help. These are the tips and tricks you need to know to win in Battlefield V.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
the game awards 2018 everything we know 2015 show
Gaming

What games were nominated for the The Game Awards 2018? Find out here

The Game Awards returns to Los Angeles for its fifth show this December. Here is everything we know about the event, including its location, where you can watch it, and games that were nominated.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

How to Install an SSD in a PlayStation 4 or PS4 Pro

SSDs are much faster than mechanical hard drives, which is what the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro come with. Here, we show you how to replace it with an SSD, which will allow you to boot to the OS faster and load games quicker.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Gaming

Everything we know about 'Anthem', including new details on Javelin classes

BioWare announced an upcoming action role-playing game called 'Anthem' at EA Play 2017. Here's everything we know about the game so far, including gameplay, DLC, and when you'll be able to play it.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin, Steven Petite
Gaming

The best HTC Vive games available today

So you’re considering an HTC Vive, but don't know which games to get? Our list of 25 of the best HTC Vive games will help you out, whether you're into rhythm-based gaming, interstellar dogfights, or something else entirely.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
Hitman 2 Hands-on
Product Review

'Hitman 2' goes in for the kill with more of everything you love

IO Interactive and Warner Bros introduce us to ‘Hitman 2’, a sequel that embraces what made the series so unique and exceeds at delivering a more polished and complex experience.
Posted By Diego Arguello
tetris effect makes feel new again
Gaming

‘Tetris Effect’ makes the undying classic feel new again

Tetris is a game that everyone knows. The classic puzzler has appeared on just about every device since 1984. With music and visual flourishes, Tetris Effect remarkably manages to elevate the iconic game to new heights.
Posted By Steven Petite