You can play the Fallout-inspired Chernobylite 2, but its demo is 100GB

Chernobylite 2, a Fallout– and Stalker-inspired survival game, is available to demo on Steam, but you’d better clear some space first — it requires 115GB. The demo is roughly an hour long. The reason for this demo’s tremendous size isn’t clear, but it seems likely the entire game downloads at once, but the demo locks the player from accessing anything beyond a certain point.

Sure, there are games with bigger file sizes out there, but for a demo to be nearly equal to Mass Effect: Legendary Edition in storage requirements is notable.

Originally, the Chernobylite 2 demo was reserved for Kickstarter backers, but the developer has since made it available to everyone. There’s a chance the demo might decrease in size now that more people are expressing interest in downloading it — especially since the size is giving quite a few people pause.

Chernobylite 2 is an interesting mix of RPG and survival set in the wastelands surrounding Chernobyl. There are multiple classes, including one that uses mutations as a way of casting this world’s form of magic. You can swap between classes on the fly and change your build at any time, too — a great perk for players who don’t want to limit themselves to a single character build.

Compared to the dull browns of many post-apocalyptic games, Chernobylite 2 is downright colorful. Creatures and threats glow with an eerie, radioactive green, and there are actually clouds and a night sky to look at. Everything isn’t tempered beneath a nuclear winter.

The game is scheduled to launch sometime in 2025 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and Steam. Although it is a Kickstarter project, it has already been fully funded with more than double its original goal.