You might want to wait to get your Nintendo Switch 2

Your Nintendo Switch 2 preorder won’t ship with an OLED screen, but an OLED-version isn’t out of the picture. Nintendo has reached out to Samsung Electronics Co. to manufacture Switch 2 chips in a bid to ramp up production speeds and potentially break its sales projections by March 2026, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The Nintendo Switch 2 was met with almost unprecedented demand in Japan, and Nintendo has issued an apology that it had to limit pre-orders. Roughly 2.2 million people requested a preorder in Japan alone, and preorder numbers for Europe and North America haven’t been shared. However, pre-orders sold out quickly, indicating high demand across the globe.

Nintendo predicts that it will sell between 15 and 20 million units by March 2026, exceeding its initial goal of matching the Nintendo Switch’s debut sales of 15 million in the first ten months. Now, other factors have come into play, including supply chain woes and concerns over tariffs, but the gaming giant doesn’t expect to see much of an impact in overall sales.

Samsung has provided both flash memory and OLED screens for the Nintendo Switch, so this collaboration isn’t new. However, the original Nintendo Switch used chips manufactured at TSMC; the Switch 2 uses an Nvidia-based chipset, and Samsung’s manufacturing processes are optimized to produce that kind of chip. This means Nintendo won’t have to compete with other companies at TSMC for manufacturing capacity, increasing the chances of meeting the demand.

So does that mean you should wait to buy a Nintendo Switch 2? Perhaps, but not necessarily. While an OLED refresh would be a nice improvement, it isn’t guaranteed. And it also might not be needed. The Nintendo Switch 2 has an LCD display and a much-improved framerate that put it nearly on par with an OLED, according to our hands-on review.

The console also supports both ray-tracing and variable refresh rate to bridge the gap between LCD and OLED, and its use of DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) keeps the frame rate smooth and steady.