You need to drop everything and play these three PlayStation Plus games this weekend (August 15-17)

Soldiers fighting on Battlefield 2042 Season 3 map Spearhead.
Look, PlayStation fans, time is of the essence. I know the Battlefield 6 beta is happening as I write this and the temptation is high to sink all your time into that while it lasts. I get it, but why not save that excitement for the full game and play some full games? With Metal Gear Solid Delta and Lost Soul Aside coming out so soon, we all need to be extra judicious with how we spend our gaming hours. But, I also understand we need to be just as careful with our cash, which is why I found three games in the PS Plus library to clear your weekend for. The first pick is going to be a bit controversial, I know, but stick with me and I think you’ll understand what I’m getting at.

Battlefield: 2042

Okay, I get why this looks like a bed recommendation. For one thing, the Battlefield 6 beta is currently in its last couple of days, so why would anyone want to play the old Battlefield, right? Secondly, isn’t this game totally busted and bad? I wouldn’t blame anyone for thinking the game is still a total dumpster fire, but it actually isn’t. Dice has steadily improved the game, squashing bugs, fixing performance, and steering the game closer to what traditional fans wanted it to be. Is it as good as Battlefield 6 is even in beta? No, but it is still a great Battlefield game…now. Plus, this might be the last game in a long time where you can play in 124-player battles. Even as a fun little experiment, I think it is worth giving a shot.

Battlefield: 2042 is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered

Who doesn’t love blowing stuff up? The Battlefield games have become the gold standard for massive destruction in multiplayer games, but the first time we ever saw dynamic destructible environments in a real way was the Red Faction games. The first two entries are fine FPS games, but Guerilla completely blew everyone away with its realistic destruction. The Re-Mars-tered edition might have the worst name imaginable, but don’t let that dissuade you from actually playing it. There’s a decent enough plot about a resistance group on Mars to follow if you want, but the real fun of this game comes from running around and blasting everything to bits with high explosives to see how they fall down. It’s simple but oh so satisfying.

Red Faction: Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered is available now on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

Humanity

2023 was stuffed with so many great games that I’m still going back to titles I missed from that year, including Humanity. This puzzler is a bit like a modern Lemmings game where you control a Shiba Inu tasked with guiding crowds of humans through obstacles to reach the goal. You will place different actions on the level to get the flow of people to move or perform actions in specific spots to get them where they need to be. There are also a few optional objectives in the levels for an extra challenge. This is a perfect example of a puzzle game that is easy to understand but gets rather complex and tricky by the end. And, if you happen to own a VR headset, you can play it all in virtual reality.

Humanity is available now on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

