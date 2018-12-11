Digital Trends
Surf’s up: Enter to win a free Body Glove Dynamo stand-up paddleboard

Lucas Coll
Paddleboarding may not be the first thing that pops into your mind when you think of winter activities, but it’s never too early to start looking forward to hitting the water come spring. Or maybe you’re one of the lucky birds that gets to fly south for the winter and you want to bring your favorite board with you. Whatever the case, we’re giving one reader a chance to score a brand-new, portable, inflatable Body Glove Dynamo. Read on to find out how you can win.

Body Glove makes some of the best stand-up paddleboards money can buy, but the Dynamo isn’t just any board: This is one that you can take almost anywhere thanks to its unique inflatable design. The Body Glove Dynamo inflatable paddleboard flattens down and rolls up for easy storage in the included carrying pack, and when you’re ready to hit the water, it blows up to its full length of 10 feet, 8 inches in just five minutes thanks to the high-efficiency hand pump.

The inflatable Dynamo is far from flimsy and fragile, however. Made with a welded three-layer poly-vinyl fabric, the Body Glove Dynamo is light and fast but also extremely durable. When inflated, this stand-up paddleboard is rigid and stiff due to its triple-layer stringer design, making the Dynamo feel much like a traditional fiberglass paddleboard when deployed on the water.

The pointed nose of the Body Glove Dynamo is shaped to move swiftly when you want to pick up some speed, but its width of 33 inches means that it’s also large and stable enough for casual cruising, relaxing, or even water activities like paddleboard yoga. The Dynamo has three durable fixed fins on the underside for better steering. A three-piece aluminum travel paddle comes with the board and breaks down for convenient storage.

We’ve teamed up with Body Glove to give one lucky Digital Trends reader the opportunity to score a Body Glove Dynamo inflatable stand-up paddleboard – a $999 value – totally free. This giveaway contest starts on Tuesday, December 11, with the winner to be announced on Digital Trends Live next week. Be sure to tune into DT Live and submit your entry below to secure your chance to win:

Body Glove Dynamo Signature ISUP

