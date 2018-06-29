Win a $500 Casio Pro Trek smartwatch for your next adventure

Share

The right smartwatch isn’t just an accessory you slap on your wrist — it’s an extension of yourself. With so many different brands and models to choose from, it can be difficult to find a timepiece that truly represents your unique style. If you fancy yourself the outdoorsy type, however, there’s really only one brand you need to concern yourself with: Casio. Whether you’re backpacking through the wilderness, snowboarding down the slopes, or just camping with your friends, this Casio Pro Trek smart watch will be your best friend.

Advanced GPS functionality is integrated into the Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20, making it a highly efficient tool for navigating your way through just about any situation. It has all of the features you’d expect from an Android smartwatch, but with a few added bonuses for all you adventurers out there. Perhaps one of the most striking features you’ll see with this Pro Trek model is a full-color map that displays on the watch face itself. While it is quite stunning from an aesthetic point of view, it’s practical applications are really what takes the cake. The WSD-F20 comes equipped with an altimeter to help you gauge altitudes and estimate how long your climb or hike will end up taking. On top of that, a built-in barometer can sense atmospheric adjustments to aid you in predicting changing weather patterns.

With so many great features packed into one watch, it’s easy to forget to admire its rugged exterior. There are a lot of outdoor watches that tend to sacrifice a sleek and attractive design at the expense of functionality, but the Casio Pro Trek manages to capture the best of both worlds. It even has various watch faces to choose from depending on your mood or intended activity. So if you aren’t happy with the standard map screen, you can bounce back and forth between 11 different modern displays.

The Casio Pro Trek WSD-F20 is more than just a smartwatch, it’s an adventure companion any hiker, biker, or climber would benefit from having. The retail price of this handy little wearable is $500, but from now until July 6, we are offering you the chance to win one for yourself. If you or someone you know could benefit from a high-tech adventure smartwatch, enter your information below and cross those fingers! We’ll be notifying one lucky winner via email as soon as the contest ends, so keep your eyes on your inbox.