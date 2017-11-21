DT Giveaway: The Shure KSE1500 Earphones – $3,000 of Sonic Perfection

We know the headline is clickbait, but these prohibitively expensive earphones from Shure deliver an in-ear auditory experience that few, if any, can rival – even for $3,000. We reviewed the KSE1500 Earphones and needless to say, we walked away in audio nirvana.

Electrostatic earphone technology is primarily found in much, much larger over-ear cans, like the Sennheiser Orpheus headphones, but Shure has managed to micro-size the technology to the point that even John Moschitta Jr. would be impressed. The sound is as impressive as the technological feat, if not more so. Across virtually every genre of music we listened to, never before had we experienced such a delineation of instrumentation. The sound quality was just that good. While our logical mind was thinking, who in their right mind would spend $3,000 on such an extravagance, our ears were shouting – run out and buy these, right now!

Fortunately for you, Shure has graciously shipped us a pair that we are giving away to one seriously lucky winner. Follow the link below to enter.