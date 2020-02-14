HP offers a huge range of great computers, but in today’s laptop age, its desktop PCs, unfortunately, don’t get as much attention. And even among desktops, the sleek all-in-one doesn’t always get the love it deserves, but the HP Envy 32-a0035 is a shining example of what these machines are capable of now. If your desk could use a new computer, then step up and roll the dice: We’ve teamed up with HP to give one of our readers a chance to bring home one of these HP Envy 32 4K all-in-one PCs. Read on to find out more about this awesome setup and how you can win it.

The basic idea behind the all-in-one PC is simple: Ditch the bulky desktop computer tower and integrate the hardware into the display housing. This sounds simple, but obviously presents some design challenges, and it’s safe to say that modern hardware advancements (ironically driven by the ubiquity and popularity of laptops) is what made modern all-in-one computers like the HP Envy 32 possible in the first place. Combine that design with the included mouse and keyboard, and you’re pretty much ready to rock right out of the box.

In terms of specs, the HP Envy 32 all-in-one doesn’t cut corners in order to fit all that hardware into the 31.5-inch 4K monitor housing. This PC easily rivals traditional desktop towers with its ninth-generation Intel Core i5-9400 six-core CPU, 16GB DDR4 RAM, and two storage drives: One high-speed 256GB solid-state drive (which is where your operating system and software will be) paired with a generous 1TB hard drive, giving you ample space for all of your digital goodies.

This HP Envy 32 also packs a dedicated graphics card, something you don’t often see on these all-in-ones due to space limitations: Its GeForce GTX 1650 is one of Nvidia’s latest 16-series GPUs (replacing the last-generation 10-series graphics cards) with 4GB of VRAM. That, paired with its solid CPU and 16GB of memory, is more than enough to run modern games like Fortnite or PUBG at good settings. The 31.5-inch display also boasts a crisp 4K Ultra HD resolution of 3,840 x 2,160, making it perfect for pretty much all forms of entertainment.

With these specs, it’s no surprise that this configuration of the HP Envy 32 all-in-one would normally cost you a pretty penny at its retail price of $1,900 — but we’re giving one of our readers the chance to win it totally free. Enter below now for your chance to win, and also be sure to check out our HP Presidents Day Sale roundup to see what else HP has available right now.

