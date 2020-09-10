If you do a lot of high-volume printing, then a good laser printer is a must. Laser printers offer a lot more efficiency than standard inkjets, and the new HP Neverstop 1202w laser tank printer takes that even further by eliminating the need for costly toner cartridges altogether — meaning that small business owners, people who work from home, and anybody else who wants to save on toner costs. Better still, we’re giving our readers a chance to win one of these cartridge-free laser printers for free. Read on to find out more about how the HP Neverstop 1202w laser tank printer can save you money and and how you can take it home.

Laser printers offer a lot of advantages over traditional inkjets for people who do a lot of high-volume black-and-white document printing, such as small business owners, people working from home, freelancers, and students. That efficiency comes from the toner cartridges that most laser printers use, which deliver a considerably cheaper per-page cost than inkjet cartridges. The HP Neverstop 1202w laser tank printer takes this efficiency and cost-cutting even further with its refillable toner tank that lets you ditch the expensive toner cartridge replacements altogether.

The result? High-speed, high-quality monochrome printing for less than one cent per page — the lowest cost per page in the entire HP printer lineup. We found HP’s unique reloadable toner system to be easy to operate and mess-free, as well (we cannot say the same of most refillable inkjet systems we’ve used), and with up to 5,000 pages’ worth of toner included right out of the box, you’ve got up to seven times more toner than other in-class laser printers. Refilling the tank is easy as well: You simply slide the cover off the tank refill opening, insert a toner refill plunger, depress the plunger to reload the tank, and then replace the cover.

Along with that easy-to-use reloadable toner system, the Neverstop 1202w packs all the conveniences we like to see in a modern laser printer. Printer set up is easy with the HP Smart app and you can share with all your devices to print, scan and copy from your smartphone or other mobile devices. Wireless and Ethernet connectivity let you put the printer on your local network to print via Wi-Fi, With the HP Smart app, you can also save time by creating customizable shortcuts to print, scan, share, and email — all in one tap. Its compact desktop footprint also makes this printer ideal for small businesses and home offices where many bulkier professional-grade printers take up too much real estate.

The HP Neverstop 1202w would normally set you back $330, but we’ve teamed up with HP to give one lucky reader a chance to score this great cartridge-less laser tank printer totally free. Simply enter your email address below and follow us on social media to secure your place in the drawing. Act fast, though: The winner will be announced shortly after the giveaway contest ends on [date, time].

Editors' Recommendations