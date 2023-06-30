Anyone considering a new printer is wise to look at the differences between inkjet and laser so they can find the best printer for their needs. For many people, a laser printer is the best option thanks to their fast speeds and reliability. If that sounds like what you need, read on while we take you through the best laser printer deals available right now.

HP LaserJet M209dwe Printer — $99, was $149

The HP LaserJet M209dwe Printer promises to offer the fastest two-sided printing in its class. Designed for small and home offices, it has a small footprint so you can easily find a home for it. Capable of providing high-quality black and white documents with laser precision, it has a speed as fast as 6.9 seconds for the first page out and ready. A monthly duty cycle of up to 20,000 pages is possible with a recommended monthly page volume of 200 to 2,000 pages so it’s well-suited for your small office’s needs. Count on up to 30 pages per minute to ensure your report is printed swiftly.

HP LaserJet MFP M234dwe — $119, was $199

The HP LaserJet MFP M234dwe is so inexpensive because it’s a refurbished model but as it’s refurbished by HP, you can be confident it still works great. It’s another laser printer with a small footprint, capable of printing up to 30 pages per minute with the first page out and ready in just 6.9 seconds. 200 to 2,000 monthly page volume is the recommended amount but the HP LaserJet MFP M234dwe goes further than just printing. It’s also a copier and scanner so it’s ideal for a busy home office environment. Automatic duplex printing and a 150-sheet input and 100-sheet output tray rounds of the specs.

Canon D570 Wireless Printer — $130, was $180

The Canon D570 Wireless Printer is capable of printing up to 28 pages per minute in black so it’s pretty fast. A 250-sheet capacity means you won’t have to worry about much maintenance either. It has a print quality of up to 1,200 dpi while there’s built-in duplex printing. It’s also a copier and scanner with Apple AirPrint enabled and wireless and mobile printing capabilities too. Effectively, it has all the advantages of a professional laser printer teamed up with commonly used features in the home.

Brother HL-L3290CDW — $300, was $370

Able to print up to 25 pages per minute, the Brother HL-L3290CDW is also a color laser printer so it’s a good choice if you need to print color images as well as black and white. Adding to the functionality, it has a 250-sheet adjustable paper tray and a two-line LCD display screen. There’s support for all kinds of mobile printing, plus there’s a flatbed scanner for scanning or copying documents. Brother is a highly reputable name in the printer business so it’s a good way of getting a long-lasting printer for less.

Canon MF455dw Laser Printer with Fax — $270, was $370

Designed for small and medium-sized businesses, the Canon MF455dw Laser Printer with Fax is able to print at up to 40 pages per minute in black. It has an expandable paper capacity of up to 900 sheets with a plain paper capacity of up to 250 sheets, 100 sheets multipurpose tray and optional cassette that holds up to 550 sheets. It also offers a 50-sheet duplex automatic document feeder. It’s tremendously efficient while still providing good print quality of 600 dpi resolution. A customizable 5-inch color touchscreen helps you get things done and there’s always tablet and smartphone printing too.

Canon MF654Cdw — $300, was $400

Another laser printer with an eye on business use, the Canon MF654Cdw can duplex print up to 22 pages per minute with a quick first print of 10.3 seconds. It offers a resolution of up to 1,200 x 1,200 even at six points or smaller. As well as that, you have a customizable 5-inch color screen for picking options easily, plus there’s a paper capacity of 250 sheets, a 1-sheet multipurpose tray, and a 50-sheet simplex automatic document feeder. Wireless printing along with printing on the move through numerous services is all an option too.

HP Color LaserJet Pro M255dw — $319, was $399

The HP Color LaserJet Pro M255dw offers print speeds of up to 22 pages per minute in both black and color. It also has auto duplex printing with a 250-sheet paper tray. A 2.7-inch color touchscreen helps you pick out the right options for your needs. The first page comes out as fast as 10.2 seconds. Resolutions are at up to 600 x 600 dpi while the recommended monthly page volume is a hefty 150 to 2,500. Extensive mobile printing options guarantee flexibility and there are also plenty of security management options for your network.

HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M283fdw — $449, was $549

The HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP M283fdw does it all, from printing to copying, scanning, and faxing, and quickly too. It has a print speed of up to 22 pages per minute in black or color. There’s also auto duplex printing, a 250-sheet paper tray, and a 2.7-inch color touchscreen to simplify matters. The advantage here is its flexibility with multiple functions but we’re still pleased to see a resolution of up to 600 x 600 and a recommended monthly page volume of 150 to 2,500 pages.

HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdn Printer — $599, was $699

The HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdn Printer promises blazing-fast speeds while still offering professional-quality color prints. A speed of up to 35 pages per minute is possible here with the first page out at 9.1 seconds in black or 10 seconds in color. Up to 600 x 600 dpi is possible with either choice, while a recommended monthly page volume of 750 to 4,000 pages demonstrates that the HP Color LaserJet Pro MFP 4301fdn Printer means serious business. It has a 4.3-inch display that’s backlit and offers anti-glare properties so it’s clearer to see than most. It’s well suited for a business that needs to print often and quickly.

