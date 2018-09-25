Enter to win the new iPhone XS and three Speck Presidio cases

Share

September means that summer is finally winding down with cooler weather on the way. For techies, this time of year is also the season for new gadgets as big companies reveal their latest creations, and Apple did so at its recent event where it announced the new iPhone XS. If you’re in need of a phone upgrade, then you may be in luck: We’ve teamed up with Apple and Speck to give one lucky reader a brand new iPhone XS and Speck Presidio case bundle. Read on for more details and instructions on how to enter the contest.

As a refresh of last year’s iPhone X, the iPhone XS looks identical to its predecessor, with a sleek design and bezel-less Retina OLED display. It features some subtle improvements under the hood, however: Our hands-on review of the iPhone XS cited its vibrant display, great quality and hand-feel, improved battery life, and up-to-date hardware as the high points, with Apple’s new flagship running on the latest A12 Bionic eight-core processor.

Along with the iPhone XS, the winner will also score a bundle of three Presidio iPhone XS cases from Speck. These include the Presidio V-Grip, Stay Clear, and Pro, all of which feature raised edges for additional screen protection along with Speck’s Impactium rubber technology that absorbs shocks from bumps and falls to keep your tech safe. Each case offers the rugged protection Speck is known for, but with different designs:

Presidio V-Grip

The Presidio V-Grip combines a clear back with a no-slip grip along the edges of the phone. The grip’s ridged, rubberized texture keeps it securely in your hand, and the whole case is drop-tested to protect your phone against falls of up to 10 feet.

Presidio Stay Clear

This all-clear case lets you show off your phone while protecting its surface finish from bumps, scratches, liquids, oils, and even UV damage from the sun’s rays. The Presidio Stay Clear is also drop-tested at 8 feet.

Presidio Pro

Drop-tested for shock protection against falls of up to 10 feet, the opaque Presidio Pro offers all-around protection for your iPhone. Its soft-touch finish is pleasant to hold while providing good grip and features an anti-microbial outer layer that wards off bacteria.

One lucky winner will take home the grand prize of a brand new, silver unlocked 64GB iPhone XS smartphone and Speck three-case bundle, a combined $1,120 value (you’ll get your choice of color for the V-Grip and Pro cases). This giveaway contest runs until October 10, so enter below for your chance to win. You can also earn bonus entries if you follow Speck on Twitter, visit the company’s Facebook page, or hop on over to Speck’s Instagram.