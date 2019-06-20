Digital Trends
Headphone Reviews

Klipsch T5 True Wireless hands-on review

The Klipsch T5 headphones are classy AirPod killers

1 of 10
Klipsch T5 True Wireless Hands-on
Klipsch T5 True Wireless Hands-on
Klipsch T5 True Wireless Hands-on
Klipsch T5 True Wireless Hands-on
Klipsch T5 True Wireless Hands-on
Klipsch T5 True Wireless Hands-on
Klipsch T5 True Wireless Hands-on
Klipsch T5 True Wireless Hands-on
Klipsch T5 True Wireless Hands-on
Klipsch T5 True Wireless Hands-on
Among the best premium wireless earbuds.
Among the best premium wireless earbuds.
Among the best premium wireless earbuds.

Highs

  • Great sound and call quality
  • Awesome battery life
  • Comfortable fit
  • Gorgeous charging case
  • IPX4 water resistant

Lows

  • Charging case is heavy
  • No earfins included for workouts
Parker Hall
By

As an iconic manufacturer of some of the world’s best loudspeakers in the vinyl era, classic American audio brand Klipsch has stuck to its guns, occupying an extremely nostalgic position for those of us in audio circles. The company is known for leaving the crazy expensive stuff to smaller boutique brands, priding itself instead on products that serve up premium listening experiences and retro design at prices that are actually achievable for all of us.

That’s why we’ve been so excited to check out the company’s first fully wireless earbuds, the T5 True Wireless, ever since we first caught a glimpse of them at CES 2019. These are premium wireless buds, but just like all other Klipsch products, they aren’t designed as status symbols. While we still need a bit more time with them to make a final decision, the T5’s combination of awesome sound, 8 hours of battery life, and great style — including perhaps the best-looking charging case we’ve laid eyes on — should make them well worth the slight premium you’ll pay over the AirPods.

Fit and Finish

Both in terms of physical design and literal heft, there is no more beautiful wireless charging case than the metallic enclosure that ships with the T5. A brushed metal job that looks like a fat Zippo lighter (a comparison that’s openly invited by the company itself, shipping our sample unit with an actual Zippo), the case is as heavy as a paperweight and as satisfying as your grandpa’s lighter to open, with a weighty lid that pops up to reveal the earbuds inside.

Despite its physical weight and somewhat stout characteristics, the case is small enough to fit great in most pockets, with ergonomic rounded edges that help it remain comfortable when walking around.

The earbuds themselves feature the same compact, ear-filling style we’ve seen from Samsung’s Galaxy Buds, Jabra’s Elite Active 65t, and others, foregoing bulky earpieces or the golf-tee design of Apple’s AirPods (and their many imitators).

Black in-ears with Klipsch’s signature copper accents and logo on the caps, the stylish T5 differentiate themselves from other models in two major ways: First, they feature long, slender acoustic tubes to carry the sound to your ears, allowing the outer part of the housings to sit in the very center of your ears extremely comfortably. Second, they’ve got oval-shaped eartips that snap on (they come with three sizes), making for a great seal, particularly for those with smaller ear canals.

Features and Controls

Apart from excellent design, the T5 also distinguish themselves with features like battery life and waterproofing. Alongside 8 hours per charge, they sport a claimed 24 hours on reserve in the charging case. That puts them up there with the best on the market, including Apple’s larger (and pricier) PowerBeats Pro, which offer 9 hours per charge, but fewer recharges in their chunky case.

Klipsch T5 True Wireless Hands-on
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

Unlike the Powerbeats Pro, the T5 don’t come with earhooks or even earfins to keep them secure in your ears during workouts (though the snug fit mitigates much of this need), but their IPX4 water-resistance rating means they’re much more capable of resisting sweat and rain than AirPods (which offer zero water resistance), holding up with many of the best sports-ready earbuds. This is important not just if you want to break a sweat, but also if you want to take them out in inclement weather.

Two physical buttons below the Klipsch logos on each side of the headphones provide intuitive controls. When both earbuds are in, a press of the left earphone pulls up your voice assistant, where a press of the right plays or pauses music. Long presses of the left or right button lower or raise volume respectively, while double presses skip songs back or forward.

We were thoroughly impressed by the T5 True Wireless’ sound.

You can also use each earbud independently, and the controls change when you do so, with a single press playing and pausing music, and a long press pulling up your voice assistant. To change volume with one earbud in, you’ll have to ask your voice assistant or grab your phone.

Speaking of your phone, these headphones are designed to be great on calls, with four microphones that are meant to help your voice come through with as much clarity as possible. We tested them on a brief call, and the recipient had no complaints as far as sound quality, even in our relatively noisy office, but we’ll be putting them through more rigorous testing over the next few days.

Klipsch T5 True Wireless Hands-on
Dan Baker/Digital Trends

It’s worth noting that these headphones have more features to come, via the company’s upcoming Klipsch Connect App, which should debut around the time the T5 True Wireless hit stores in July. Klipsch claims the app will allow for EQ adjustment, firmware updates, and more. One thing we hope will be included is some form of hear-through technology, allowing you to pipe in a bit of the outside world when on runs or in places we want to hear announcements.

Sound Quality

In our initial impressions, the new T5 True Wireless don’t quite steal the mantle of the best-sounding wireless earbuds from Sennheiser’s excellent (and significantly more expensive) Momentum in-ears, but we’re thoroughly impressed by their sound nonetheless.

In particular, there is a gorgeous amount of fidelity down low. When listening to bass heavy songs like MNDSGN or Anderson .Paak, moments that can often be rendered with rubbery bass response in other wireless earbuds maintain a crisp thump, with each bass or lower percussion instrument occupying its own musical space.

The T5 will be a formidable competitor to industry leaders like the AirPods and PowerBeats Pro.

Things are equally impressive in the midrange with guitars, keyboards, and other rhythm instruments in Calexico and Iron & Wine’s heavily layered album Years to Burn, offering clarity well beyond the AirPods, as well as higher performers like Jabra’s Elite Active 65t and the 1More Stylish.

We still maintain that most people shouldn’t be buying true wireless models for audio performance alone — you’re much better off getting a wired pair of in-ears, or over-ear headphones for fantastic sound quality at the $200 mark. But the T5 are one of the few fully wireless models that allow you to be thoroughly immersed in your favorite tunes. In fact, we’ll tentatively rate them second at this point to the Momentum, which lack the T5’s battery life and overall usability.

Conclusion

At $200, the Klipsch T5 cost a bit more than many competitors in the true wireless space, but in our initial impressions, they offer plenty of reasons for the upgrade. With retro styling, a comfortable fit, great battery life, and top-tier sound, we’re already convinced the T5 will be a formidable competitor to industry leaders like the AirPods and PowerBeats Pro, and we expect many people will be as taken with them as we already are.

picture in apple tv app tvos13 tvos 12 3 v3
Home Theater

Picture-in-picture reportedly headed to Apple TV in tvOS 13

When tvOS 13 is released to a general audience this fall, it could be sporting a previously undisclosed feature: Picture-in-picture mode. It was spotted in an early developer release and it reportedly only works in the TV App.
Posted By Simon Cohen
lg 65 inch 4k tv deal 65uk6090pua walmart
Deals

This gorgeous 65-inch LG 4K TV gets a steep $200 price cut at Walmart

There's no doubt about it: Now is the best time to purchase a 4K TV. Networks all around the world are churning out 4K content at warp speed and prices of 4K TVs are on the decline, like this 65-inch LG.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best speakers reference premiere piano black lifestyle 2b
Home Theater

From home theater to home studio, these are the best speakers you can buy

Whether you’re looking for a spiffy surround sound setup or a small system to listen to Spotify, a great pair of speakers can make all the difference. These are the best speakers in all shapes and sizes.
Posted By Parker Hall, Simon Cohen
Home Theater

Don’t cash in that 401(k)! These are the best 4K TVs you can get for under $500

These days, you can land a pretty epic 4K TV for under $500. Still, sorting through the litany of options online can be both time-consuming and overwhelming. Check out our list of the best 4K TVs under $500.
Posted By Josh Levenson
marshall major ii bt best headphones under $100
Home Theater

Get the most boom for your buck with the best headphones under $100

Everybody wants a bargain, and this list has a bunch. For those looking for a solid set of headphones without spending a big stack of cash, this list is your ultimate guide. Check out our picks for the best headphones under $100.
Posted By Parker Hall
yamaha yas 209 109 news hero image
Home Theater

Forget the remote: Yamaha offers two new affordable, Alexa-enabled soundbars

Yamaha announced two new soundbars aimed at fans of Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. The affordable new soundbars are both designed to provide viewers with great sound at an affordable price, with built-in Alexa voice control.
Posted By Parker Hall
original tv programs increased in 2017 xfinity netflix app
Home Theater

Here are Netflix’s picks for the best 2019 TVs for streaming its shows

This year, Netflix has added a new criterion for its Netflix Recommended list, known as Always Ready: A TV must keep the Netflix app open, even while asleep, so it's ready to go as soon as users fire up the app.
Posted By Simon Cohen
samsung 55 inch qled 4k tv deal q6fn walmart
Deals

Walmart kicks off an unmissable deal on a 55-inch Samsung QLED 4K TV

Walmart has a treat in store (or rather, online) for those in the market for a QLED TV: It has knocked a massive $385 off the 55-inch Samsung Q6FN, sending the price tumbling below $1,000.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Samsung 49-inch MU8000
Home Theater

These TVs might cost less than $1,000, but they certainly don’t perform like it

Check out our picks for the best TVs under $1,000 to enjoy top-shelf features like 4K Ultra HD, High Dynamic Range, and gorgeous image processing. Park yourself here to find the absolute best values in TV land.
Posted By Josh Levenson
best 4K content
Home Theater

Netflix Recommended TVs: What does it mean, and why do you want one?

Netflix Recommended TVs will have faster startup and playback. Our guide gives a quick breakdown of Netflix's criteria for recommending current TVs and explain what this means for you.
Posted By Simon Cohen
lg 75 inch 4k tv deal 70um7370pua walmart
Deals

Walmart offers a fantastic deal on a 70-inch LG 4K Smart TV

It's important that the television in our living room is large and clear enough to immerse everyone in the action — like this 70-inch LG 4K TV, which is now on sale for $940 at Walmart.
Posted By Josh Levenson
tcl 55 inch 4k tv 4 series walmart
Deals

You’d be crazy to miss this incredible deal on a 55-inch TCL 4K TV

With there being thousands of TVs on the market, it's hard to separate the good from the bad. Fortunately, we have the answer to your prayers: a 55-inch TCL 4K TV, which is now on sale for half off.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Home Theater

Sports-centric streaming service FuboTV adds entertainment, lifestyle channels

With the addition of Viacom channels, yet maintaining a big emphasis on sports, FuboTV could be exactly what you’re looking for in a streaming service. We’ve got everything you need to know about it right here.
Posted By Kris Wouk, Simon Cohen
The Defenders
Movies & TV

Marvel’s Netflix universe is dead, but its legacy lives on

The end of Marvel's superhero universe on Netflix is a big deal for the streaming service, but this grand experiment had far-reaching effects that changed the streaming landscape for years to come.
Posted By Rick Marshall