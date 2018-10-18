Digital Trends
Home Theater

Make better buds! 7 ways true wireless in-ear headphones need to improve

Parker Hall
By
best headphones jabra sport elite

There’s never been more demand for an awesome pair of fully wireless (AKA “true wireless”) earbuds. Ever since Apple “bravely” removed the headphone jack, (and others followed suit) we’ve essentially been coerced into finding a convenient, dongle-free means of blasting our favorite tunes.

Unfortunately, the vast majority of true wireless in-ears — including those offered by Apple itself — leave a lot to be desired. From awkward form factors and annoying controls to clunky cases and terrible battery life, the first few generations of true wireless earbuds have far too often missed the mark.

So, listen up, manufacturers! Below are the seven things we need to see from the next generation of true wireless headphones.

Comfort first

It seems like an obvious point, but any decent pair of true wireless earbuds should be comfortable. This is not the time for designers to go buck wild with jagged edges and dramatic design cues. The ear is full of curvy lines, and great silicone (and even memory foam) eartips have been around for decades. We need true wireless earbuds to provide a soft and ergonomic fit, with good passive noise isolation (we’re looking at you there, Apple).

Truth be told, most of us don’t even really care if true wireless buds are on the bulbous side — like Sony’s WF-SP700N or Bose’s Soundsport Free – as long as they’re comfortable. We’d rather look like we’re on a conference call about to dump some Enron stock than have achy ears after an hour or two of listening.

A decent battery

Yes, battery technology is a problem when it comes to the tiny form factors required by true wireless headphones. Yet, we’ve had flagship offerings that have 5-6 hours of listening time for over a year now. Quite frankly, anything less is a disappointment, and we see far too many true wireless earbuds with 3.5 hours of battery life or less.

Jabra Elite Active 65t review

Jabra Elite Active 65t

The good news is, Qualcomm has come out with a new, significantly more efficient Bluetooth chip for the next generation of true wireless models which claims to double the current offerings. Until then, though, anything below 5 hours is gonna be a no from us, dawg.

Sweat-proofing is a must

The primary reason wireless in-ears are convenient is because we can take them anywhere and wear them while doing anything. That means we’re going to work out in them, get drenched by rain on occasion, or accidentally get splashed while poolside. All true wireless earbuds going forward should be waterproof (and, preferably, dust-proof too).

Turn down the bass

Of course we want true wireless in-ears to sound good, but few of us are buying Bluetooth headphones for their fidelity. That’s what wired-in headphones are for. We’re not sure where the confusion came from here, but heftier bass response is not a solution for mediocre sound. We don’t need every song to blast low end like it was made for the dance floor in Miami. Sometimes, people listen to jazz or acoustic music.

True wireless earbuds should have an accessible sound signature. We don’t need the sound signature to go overboard. Just give us something that sounds decent and — better yet – includes some effective EQ settings.

A case for every pocket

To make up for mediocre battery life in the headphones themselves, manufacturers often include cases that charge the earbuds, which is definitely helpful. However, some manufacturers offer headphone cases that have battery packs seemingly large enough to jump-start a small car. That’s cool in theory, but it’s often super impractical during everyday life.

Bragi's Dash Pro Tailored by Starkey
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

At least half of the population doesn’t carry a purse, backpack, or fanny pack with us everywhere we go. That means, one way or another, true wireless earbud cases are going to be stuffed in our pockets. As a rule, a charging case for true wireless headphones should fit in a normal women’s pocket. If it fits into a pair of women’s American Apparels, it should work for everyone. Make it so.

Cut the flash

We’re buying what is essentially a tool here, not a pair of earrings.

We really don’t care (ok, ok, within reason) what they look like – Apple’s golf tee-shaped AirPods has proven that. They don’t need to be the sleekest earbuds ever or look like tiny bullets that are going to shoot into our skull. They just need to not look stupid.

Make them in white. Make them in black. Heck, make them clear or in skin tones. We don’t care. Just don’t make them in neon yellow, orange, or with some crazy logo on the outside. These are headphones. We just want headphones.

Simple control

After testing dozens of pairs of true wireless headphones we’ve realized that, while basic controls would seem to be an easy feature set to design, they apparently are not.

We’ll start simply: Please stop putting touch controls on true wireless in-ears. It seems like almost every we get an itch, need to adjust a pair of true wireless earbuds with touch controls, or just accidentally put our hand up by our ear, we raise or lower the volume, play or pause the music, or switch songs.

sony wf sp700n true wireless earbuds sport fitness price specs 1

What we want are buttons. Decent, easy to find, don’t-jostle-the-headphones-or-pinch-us, buttons. Like two or three of them, total. Maybe a volume rocker on one side and a multi-function button on the other. Don’t go crazy. Make them easy to find. Make them easy to press. Make them work in the simplest, most logical fashion.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best live TV streaming services: PlayStation Vue, Hulu, Sling TV, and more
Up Next

Here's how Vantablack, the darkest material ever, can take gaming to a new level
lg tone platinum se hbs 1120 review 16
Product Review

LG's new Tone Platinum SE headphones let you rock out for longer than ever

The latest in LG’s Tone wireless headphones series, the new Tone Platinum SE, offer some impressive audio performance and Google Assistant access, but the real prize here is the 13-hour battery.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
jlab flex sport news 2
Home Theater

JLab’s sweatproof wireless headphones are perfect for earbud-hating gym rats

JLab's latest headphones are a pair of wireless, sweatproof over-ears designed for those who hate the feeling of in-ear headphones during workouts. Durable, and with 20 hours of battery life, they're perfect for earbud haters.
Posted By Parker Hall
Tronsmart AirAmp Wireless Charger
Mobile

Here are our favorite wireless phone chargers for Android devices and iPhones

We checked out the best wireless phone chargers to make tangles and uncooperative ports a thing of the past. Whether you have an iPhone or Android, find out which wireless charging pads are worth buying, and how their features compare.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Simon Hill
Bragi The Headphone
Home Theater

Set your ears free with the best completely wireless earbuds

If you can't stand the tangle of cords, or you're just excited about completely wireless earbuds, you're going to need some help separating the wheat from the chaff. Our list serves up the best wireless earbuds around.
Posted By Parker Hall
alexa echo fire tv amazon 2018 devices event
Smart Home

Amazon has an even dozen new smart devices. Here’s how to order

Amazon's hardware announcement meant a whole bunch of new Amazon Alexa gadgets. From a microwave to stereo equipment, here is the complete list of devices that were announced, as well as reviews for some.
Posted By Kim Wetzel, Caleb Denison
how to watch nba games online
Movies & TV

Never miss a moment of the NBA season with our streaming guide

The NBA season is in full swing, and if you want to watch games online, you've got plenty of options. Here's our guide to the best ways to watch NBA games online, as well as some additional resources.
Posted By Will Nicol
winamp 2019 update streaming winamp02
Computing

Winamp eyes big comeback in 2019 with podcast, streaming support

Classic audio player Winamp is getting a major overhaul in 2019 that's designed to bring it up-to-date and make it competitive with the likes of Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, Audible, and more, all in one go.
Posted By Jon Martindale
best streaming TV service
Home Theater

Cutting the cord? Let us help you find the best service for live TV streaming

There's a long list of live TV streaming services available to help you cut the cord and replace your traditional TV subscription. Each is different in important ways, and this guide will help you find the best one for you.
Posted By Kris Wouk
tv calibration 101 how to tune up your new calibrate
Home Theater

TV calibration 101: Here's how to tune up the picture on your new TV

You’ve got your new TV out of the box, but now what? Our TV picture adjustment guide takes you through the simple steps to get the best picture from your brand-new TV so you can set it and forget it.
Posted By Kris Wouk
How to fix scratched dvd
Home Theater

Want to save your favorite movie? Here's how to fix a scratched DVD or CD

A scratched edition of your favorite DVD is no good, but our guide will show you how to fix a scratched DVD, whether you prefer to repair it using a smattering of peanut butter or Mr. Clean's Magic Eraser.
Posted By Kris Wouk
expanse
Home Theater

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video (November 2018)

Amazon Prime Video adds new titles each month that are available for free to all Prime members. Check out our list to find all the content hitting Amazon Prime Video in October and November 2018, from new original series to classic films.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Samsung-146-inch-MicroLED-detail
Home Theater

MicroLED vs. OLED: Two hot TV technologies battle for your dollars

Samsung claims its new MicroLED TV tech offers all the benefits of OLED without the drawbacks. Join Digital Trends to take a close look to see if MicroLED TV lives up to the hype, and where it could go in the future.
Posted By Caleb Denison, Kris Wouk
how to buy speakers a beginners guide home audio theater
Home Theater

How to buy speakers: A beginner’s guide to home audio

From the difference between bookshelf speakers and monitors to the proper way to audition, our ultimate speaker buying guide has all the information you need to create your own home audio nirvana.
Posted By Parker Hall, Caleb Denison
which smart display is best for you facebook portal
Home Theater

Facebook might be planning a streaming box for your TV that watches you back

Facebook is reportedly working on a piece of streaming media hardware for your living room with a built-in camera for video calls, something people may not want given the company's recent controversies.
Posted By Kris Wouk