Digital Trends
Headphone Reviews

Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 6XX review

These $220 Sennheiser headphones offer the best sound for your buck. Period

1 of 6
massdrop x sennheiser hd 6xx 2
massdrop x sennheiser hd 6xx 3
massdrop x sennheiser hd 6xx 1
massdrop x sennheiser hd 6xx 6
massdrop x sennheiser hd 6xx 5
massdrop x sennheiser hd 6xx 4
DT Editors' Choice
The HD 6XX is a brilliantly executed version of Sennheiser’s best audiophile values.
The HD 6XX is a brilliantly executed version of Sennheiser’s best audiophile values.
The HD 6XX is a brilliantly executed version of Sennheiser’s best audiophile values.

Highs

  • Amazing, lifelike sound
  • Comfortable, lightweight design
  • Great build quality
  • Insane value

Lows

  • Not great for loud spaces

DT Editors' Rating

10
DT Editors' Choice
Scores Explained How we test
Ryan Waniata
By

Some of us still want great-sounding headphones, wires or not, and we’re willing to spend a decent amount of money to get them. Here’s the good news: You don’t have to break the bank to get some of the best headphones money can buy.

Acclaimed audio brand Sennheiser has had more than its fair share of hits in the audiophile sweet spot, but the company’s HD 650, often regarded as one of the best audiophile headphones of its kind, stands apart.

More than a decade after debuting, the HD 650 have gotten a refresh (sort of), and you might even say they’re better than ever. This second coming of the HD 650 was actualized in the Massdrop x Sennheiser HD 6XX, the result of a collaboration between the storied audio brand and the “audiophile” subset of Massdrop’s commerce community that have proven extremely popular — so popular, in fact, that the company is still selling them years later.

Nothing has changed about the 650’s sound signature — the same golden grit, silky smooth bass, and ultra-detailed topside are all present and accounted for here. But Massdrop, now known simply as Drop,  has resculpted some key design traits for better usability and a crazy low price point of just $220. Best of all the HD 6XX are no longer a fire-sale option with limited quantity – they’re now available from Drop on a regular basis.

Out of the box

When the HD 650 debuted in 2003 (and for much of their tenure at the front of Sennheiser’s fleet), the headphones cost a cool $500-plus. And while the price has plummeted for the 6XX version (and the original HD 650 on most sites), that doesn’t mean potential buyers won’t get a real taste of audiophile luxury. That experience begins with a hefty black case of thick cardboard, layered with an ample bed of hard foam, and boasting a black-gloss Sennheiser logo on the lid.

massdrop x sennheiser hd 6xx first impressions hdphns boxopen
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Inside, the cans rest in their foam bed, looking comfortably close to an OG pair of HD 650s. The giant, open-back earpieces pop out like oval hula hoops, attached on an adjustable hinge and layered with dense mesh windows that unveil spiderwebbed drivers beneath. On the interior are thick earpads cloaked in the same fuzzy lining of “acoustic silk” that breeds luxurious comfort in the HD 650, and also boasts a brilliant acoustic seal. A Sennheiser logo atop the headband assures you of the high-quality sound within, and few details betray the new HD 6XX design.

A tweak or two

A closer examination, however, reveals some moderate upgrades driven by Mass … er, Drop’s user base that set the 6XX apart. The most notable design change at the outset is the color — the HD 6XX trade the HD 650’s charcoal gray for almost pitch black, with lines along the borders cast in a subtle shade of midnight blue (you’ll likely need sunlight to see them). The original “HD 650” badges above the earpieces have also been replaced with the “HD 6XX” moniker and are matched by a Massdrop logo on the interior.

Perhaps most notably, the removable cable now terminates with a 3.5mm jack rather than quarter-inch (with an included quarter-inch attachment), making these cans much more versatile to pair with all your many devices.

The cable length has also been shortened from a studio-friendly 10 feet to a tighter 6 feet. Total weight is 9.2 ounces, and these babies have some serious clamping force. That’s alleviated by the soft padding, making it easy to wear the 6XX for long listening sessions, although your hair will get appropriately disheveled by those mondo earpieces.

Sound

By the numbers, the HD 6XX tout a massive frequency response of a claimed 10Hz-41khz, which is otherworldly for headphones significantly below $500.

If you’ve already heard the HD 650, you may just want to skip this section and head straight to the “where the hell do I buy these” links below. If you’ve never heard the HD 650 before, you are in for a buttery treat that results in some of the best sound dynamic drivers can bring to the table — at this price point, and above.

You are in for a buttery treat that results in some of the best sound dynamic drivers can bring

Specifically, we’re talking about warm and rigid bass, a midrange that dips close to the ruddy colors of analog tape saturation (without sacrificing an ounce of detail), and a laser-tight response up top that helps illuminate vivid clarity and granular instrumental texture across the board. So yeah, they sound pretty good.

It’s easy to regard the HD 6XX’s sound signature as just another dynamic-driven headphone, bringing with it traits that often have audiophiles drawing lines in the sand between those who love a drop of pleasing warmth in their sonic coffee, and those who demand near-clinical dedication to the recording as it was originally rendered. However, what is so pleasing about the HD 6XX (and the 650 before them) is that these headphones offer a pleasant mixture of each, for a best-of-both-worlds scenario.

massdrop x sennheiser hd 6xx first impressions hdphns mem1
Bill Roberson/Digital Trends

Yes, in the bass and midrange especially, these cans revel in the grimy grunge of ‘70s electric guitar tones and crunchy B3 organs, driving the sounds home with the presence of a vintage Marshall amplifier head. But they’re equally adept at revealing the subtleties of each recording as it stands, leaning into the cold detachment of a pop tune a la Chvrches, or even Depeche Mode. The HD 6XX’s knack for detail and presence includes all the instrumental textures and timbres an audiophile longs for, which are especially well outlined in the bubbly puffs of a saxophone reed, or the subtle scratches of a horse-hair bow across a violin’s strings.

Apart from that gorgeous sound signature, the HD 6XX offer an open-range soundstage fit for Big Sky country. The open-back design perfectly distributes the sound waves, letting the instruments stretch out of those few inches from ear to ear and expand into a sonic cloud around your head. The result is a sound that’s surprisingly akin to sitting in front of a good pair of studio monitors — or even sitting at the center of the recording room itself. That allows for the often-discussed virtue of hearing things you’ve never noticed in previous listens to your favorite tracks, from the rogue buzz of a guitar amp, to a quiet vocal double that’s never surfaced before.

Warranty information

The HD 6XX come with a two-year warranty on parts and workmanship that’s backed by Sennheiser.

Our Take

The HD 6XX are a welcome and brilliantly executed second generation for one of Sennheiser’s best values, and a chance to nab easily accessible audiophile sound for a serious bargain.

Is there a better alternative?

Honestly, we have yet to hear a pair of headphones that offers this level of clarity, warm low end, and soundstage expansion at the $220 price. Even significantly more expensive models pale in comparison to the sound of the HD 6XX (and HD 650), which is why they’re still so beloved among audiophiles.

How long will it last?

Many people have owned the HD 650 for a decade-plus, and given that they have replaceable cables and are very well made, they should last for a very long time if treated right.

Should you buy it?

Yes. These are, hands down, the best-sounding headphones we’ve ever heard for $220. They easily compete with headphones that cost many multiples of that price. If you want the best possible sound for your money, these are among the best you’ll find.

Sony WH-1000xM3 headphones
Deals

Amazon cuts prices on Sony WH-1000XM3 and Bose QC 35 noise-canceling headphones

Noise-canceling headphones are a great gift for dads who want to escape into a world of sound (or silence). The Sony WH-1000XM3 and the Bose QC 35 II are among the best, and each is now under $300 in Amazon's Father's Day deal.
Posted By William Hank
UE Megaboom in rain
Home Theater

Rock out, dance, or just nod along with the best Bluetooth speakers

The market is saturated with wireless audio solutions fit for any and all circumstances. Check out our picks for the best Bluetooth speakers available, whether you'll be listening in the kitchen or on a mountaintop.
Posted By Parker Hall
best headphones sony mdr-1000x feature
Home Theater

Throw away those EarPods — we dug up the best headphones in every style

Trolling the internet for hours to find headphones is no way to live. Instead, leverage our expertise and experience to find the best headphones for you. Here are our favorites, with all the features you want.
Posted By Parker Hall
Samsung 2019 Q90
Deals

Take a gander at the best 4K smart TV deals for June 2019

A good 4K smart TV is the only way to enjoy all your favorite shows, movies, and games in glorious Ultra HD. If you're looking to take your home entertainment to the next level, then we've got the best 4K TV deals right here.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple kill itunes wwdc 2019 tvos julian watch now 2 edit
Home Theater

Own an Apple TV? You can try tvOS 13 right now — sort of

Itching to give tvOS 13 and all the new features that come bundled with it a try? You're in luck: The first beta of tvOS 13 is available to download right now. Although, there is a slight caveat.
Posted By Josh Levenson
good omens trailer
Movies & TV

Prime-time TV: Here are the best shows on Amazon Prime right now

There's more to Amazon Prime than free two-day shipping, including access to a number of phenomenal shows at no extra cost. To make the sifting easier, here are our favorite TV series currently streaming on Amazon Prime.
Posted By Rick Marshall
watch ufc 238 cejudo vs moraes with espn plus henry
Deals

UFC 238: How to watch Henry Cejudo vs. Marlon Moraes PPV with ESPN+

On Saturday, June 8, Ultimate Fighting Championship is heading to Chicago, and MMA fans are looking forward to UFC 238. Henry Cejudo will take on Marlon Moraes for the bantamweight title.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
ultimate ears wonderboom 2 bluetooth speaker deep space
Home Theater

Ultimate Ears’ Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth speaker is a super summer sequel

Ultimate Ears is back with the Wonderboom 2, the company's follow-up to its tiny but mighty Wonderboom -- a rugged and portable Bluetooth speaker. It's got better sound, better battery life, and stereo pairing for the same price.
Posted By Simon Cohen
trends with benefits apple tv listener questions dt sings podcast
Home Theater

Spotify’s latest experiment is designed to boost podcast discovery

Podcasting has become a rich medium with hundreds of shows to choose from, so finding new shows can be a challenge. Spotify is looking into how it can fix that, and a new set of human-curated podcast playlists might be the answer.
Posted By Simon Cohen
8 times sci fi predictions the minority report
Movies & TV

The best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now (June 2019)

Amazon Prime Video provides subscribers with access to a host of fantastic films, but sorting through the catalog can be a major undertaking. Luckily, we've done the work for you. Here are the best movies on Amazon Prime Video right now.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Moto Z3 review
Mobile

Spruce up your Motorola smartphone with the best Moto Mods for the Moto Z-series

Moto Mods, the snap-on accessories compatible with Lenovo's Moto Z-series smartphones add a lot of value without adding a lot of bulk. Looking to try one out? Here are a few of our favorite Moto Mods.
Posted By Mark Jansen
existenz trailer poster for 6044581322001
Movies & TV

These are the best movies streaming on Hulu right now (June 2019)

From dramas to blockbusters, Hulu offers some great films to its subscribers. Check out the best movies on Hulu, whether you're into charming adventure tales or gruesome horror stories.
Posted By Will Nicol
ikea symfonisk music remote control sonos
Home Theater

Ikea creates a physical remote control for Symfonisk and Sonos speakers

Ikea's Sonos-powered Symfonisk wireless speakers are only weeks away, but we now know that Ikea will be selling a small, physical remote control for these speakers. It will let users play/pause, skip tracks, and adjust the volume.
Posted By Simon Cohen
samsung curved 4k tv deal 55 inch 7 series best buy
Deals

Don’t miss a fantastic deal on this smart 55-inch curved Samsung 4K TV

You'd think that with Memorial Day sitting comfortably in our rear-view mirror, now is a bad time to pick up a new TV, but this deal on a 55-inch curved Samsung 4K TV says quite the opposite.
Posted By Josh Levenson