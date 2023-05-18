 Skip to main content
This top-rated Hydrow smart rowing machine is $250 off

Hydrow smart rowing machine

Best Buy is currently offering a discount on the Hydrow smart rowing machine which not only engages and works out up to 86% of the muscle groups in your body but also allows you to follow along on the built-in 22-inch touchscreen display. It truly offers a next-gen workout experience. Normally $2,495, it’s yours for $250 off, or just $2,245 all-in. Best Buy’s current roundup of deals won’t last long, so if you’re interested, you’ll want to get over there quickly.

Why You Should Buy the Hydrow Smart Rowing Machine

Hydrow’s smart rower did make it onto our list of the best smart home gym equipment, which should come as no surprise. Of course, it’s also at the tippy top of our best smart rowing machines guide. That’s because, while the machine was designed by rowers, it’s an excellent workout solution for everyone — working out up to 86% of muscle groups in the body. That’s more than double what you’d normally work out while running or cycling.

You also get access to live workouts, on-demand rowing and mat workouts, and unguided workouts, with support from the 22-inch touchscreen display built into the unit. You can also pivot the screen to do other workouts nearby but away from the machine, like yoga, Pilates, and more. All exercise and training regimens were filmed in “breathtaking” locations like the hills of Seattle, or the beauty of Seville. It’s like you’re leaving your home and venturing to far away and exotic locations, all the while working out and living a healthier life.

Yes, the machine is quite long, at 86 inches, but it’s still relatively compact overall and will fit in most living arrangements, big or small. The design is sleek and modern too, so it shouldn’t look out of place, unlike most gym machines. There are no chains, fans, or water tanks to contend with, instead, it uses an electromagnetic drag mechanism to provide resistance.

But the best part overall is the discount that Best Buy is offering right now, saving you $250 right off the top. Normally $$2,495, it’s yours for $2,245 all-in. When you factor in everything else it includes, such as the 22-inch touchscreen, the on-demand and live workout access, and the machine itself, well, that’s a fantastic deal. You can also have the system assembled by professionals if you want that support. Hurry though, the deal won’t be available for long.

Upgrade your home gym with these fitness essentials
theragun g2pro 3

For the most part, gyms remain closed -- and where they have reopened, it is still a risky idea to visit them. The solution for many of us is clear: It’s time to move workouts from the gym to the home. Which makes this fall the perfect time to take your living space and add the necessary fitness components that can make it work for your exercise regime, and your life. Right now, Best Buy is offering some amazing discounts on fitness equipment, from treadmills to smartwatches to massagers to help bring all the benefits of working out to you and your home.
Fitbit Sense Advanced Health & Fitness Smartwatch — $330

An essential accessory for fitness tracking from Fitbit, a brand you know. The great thing about a Fitbit watch like the Sense is it won’t set you back in the same way that an Apple Watch or other smartwatches will, but it’s still jam-packed with features, and it’s geared specifically towards health.  It can constantly and easily help you monitor your heart, keep tabs on your stress,  and can help you with sleep.  It even has a feature that keeps an eye on your skin temperature.  The amazingly bright display and easy OS make navigation and notification easy as can be and as a bonus, its Amazon Alexa integration puts it to work using only voice commands.

Read more
3 Labor Day home gym deals you can’t afford to miss this weekend
labor day home gym deals 2020 folding treadmill

Nowadays, most of us are staying at home much more than usual as it is our best bet to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe. With constant access to our kitchen, some of us may already be nursing a food baby. Those who want to turn things back around can shift their focus and build themselves a home gym where they can work out and get those endorphins going again. And today, you can not only start trimming a couple inches off your waistline but also get the most bang for your buck when you take full advantage of the Labor Day sales. Lucky for you, we've scoured the internet for the top deals on gym equipment you just can't afford to miss.
Sunny Health & Fitness Rowing Machine -- $235, was $400

 

Read more
Best Buy drops the price of Withings Body+ smart scale for Memorial Day
Withings Smart Scale

We wouldn't blame you if you tacked on a few extra pounds over the past few months, and you're not the only one. But as things begin to open back up, including our parks and recreational areas, Best Buy's Memorial Day sales have a few items to help you shed that extra weight.

The retailer has the Withings Body+ Body Composition Smart Scale on sale for $79, a $20 discount through Monday. While that's certainly not cheap for a scale, the Withings Body+ Smart Scale comes with a host of functionality we think makes it worth the price.

Read more