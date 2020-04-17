As scientists race to develop vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, there’s one particular drug that’s getting a lot of buzz right now: Remdesivir. Developed by pharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences, remdesivir is an antiviral drug that was originally meant to fight the Ebola virus after an outbreak struck in 2013, but it was so ineffective that it was eventually shelved.

However, despite its initial failures, remdesivir was later shown to be effective against both SARS and MERS, and is now being tested in new clinical trials as a potential treatment against COVID-19.

Early results from those tests have health authorities feeling optimistic. “It is currently the most promising antiviral drug in development for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19,” Dr. Melissa Maginnis, a research scientist from the University of Maine who specializes in molecular virology and viral pathogenesis, told Digital Trends.

Here’s a quick overview of how remdesivir works, where it is on the testing timeline, and why it could be effective against the novel coronavirus.

How does remdesivir work?

Like most antiviral drugs, remdesivir works by preventing the SARS-CoV-2 virus from making copies of itself. Instead of blocking viral receptors, remdesivir goes right after the heart of the virus: Its RNA and the polymerase enzyme that it uses to make copies of itself. Remdesivir is a nucleotide analog that mimics adenosine, one of the four building blocks of RNA and DNA. When a virus infects a cell and starts making copies of itself, remdesivir is slyly inserted into the viral genome instead of adenosine.

Once remdesivir’s nucleotide has inserted itself, the virus can try to make a copy of its RNA, but it won’t be able to. The presence of remdesivir stops the replication process dead in its tracks. If the coronavirus cannot multiply, its devastating respiratory effects are effectively neutralized.

Remdesivir may also have one other benefit: It likely won’t hurt the patient’s other cells because it targets just the virus.

“One of the reasons that an antiviral that specifically targets the viral polymerase is promising is because it should not have negative effects on the cell, but will shut down virus synthesis specifically,” Maginnis said.

Is remdesivir effective?

When COVID-19 exploded globally, remdesivir was dusted off and used as a last-ditch treatment for some of the first COVID-19 patients in the United States. It wasn’t used as part of a clinical trial, though, so we can’t draw any solid conclusions just yet. Nonetheless, remdesivir’s first published usages are extremely encouraging.

The first reported patient in the U.S. to contract COVID-19 was a 35-year-old man who had visited Wuhan, China. He began developing symptoms consistent with COVID-19 in early January shortly after he returned home from his trip. After six days in the hospital, his symptoms had worsened significantly, and he developed pneumonia severe enough that he required supplemental oxygen to survive. As such, the man’s doctors received permission for the compassionate use of remdesivir, and within a day, the patient’s condition improved dramatically.

Three of the first 12 patients confirmed to have COVID-19 also were treated with the compassionate use of remdesivir. All 12 patients survived, though due to the circumstances, it’s impossible to know whether the patients would’ve survived without antiviral medication or not.

More recently, a Chicago hospital that has been testing remdesivir on severe COVID-19 patients in a closely watched clinical trial has reported highly promising results, including “rapid recoveries in fever and respiratory symptoms, with nearly all patients discharged in less than a week,” according to a report from Stat News.

What happens next?

These early cases suggest remdesivir may be a viable treatment option, but further study is needed. Clinical trials in China are already underway, but the initial results of these studies haven’t been released yet.

In the U.S., both Gilead Sciences and the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) are actively conducting a series of controlled clinical trials to determine whether remdesivir is a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19. The World Health Organization also is starting clinical trials of four potential COVID-19 treatments including remdesivir. However, if any of the ongoing clinical trials yield positive results, fast-track approvals from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration would likely follow.

Of course, even if remdesivir is approved, Gilead will still face production and distribution challenges, as the drug will almost certainly be in high demand. In fact, those challenges have already arisen. Gilead Sciences announced on March 23 that it was limiting remdesivir usage to its clinical trials and was curtailing compassionate use due to overwhelming demand for the drug.

Unfortunately, we’re not out of the woods quite yet.

