RightEye EyeQ uses eye tracking to test for vision problems, brain injuries

Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, the RightEye EyeQ system hopes to revolutionize vision and brain healthcare. By using a bespoke, ruggedized portable computer with custom eye-tracking hardware and software, it automates the testing procedure, leading to faster analysis and diagnosis. The computer is able perform a multitude of tests in the form of eye-tracking “video games,” each taking only a few minutes to complete. The resulting reports are uploaded to the cloud and provide valuable insight into how a patient’s eyes and brain are functioning.

One of the key benefits of the EyeQ system is that it provides repeatable, realtime tests that replace slower, manual testing performed by a doctor. The tests can be administered anywhere, are derived from established standard practices, and reports are generated instantly. In addition to basic vision testing, which can be used to improve reading comprehension in children, the system also provides tests that can accurately identify Parkinson’s, autism, and various brain injuries, like stroke.

“It’s the first system of its kind that can generate such amazing insights about the state of a person’s health, vision and performance abilities in this kind of rapid, accurate and objective manner,” RightEye CEO and co-founder Adam Gross said in a statement.

There are obvious uses for health care providers, but the system also holds the potential to be a game changer in the world of sports, particularly football and other contact sports where concussions are common. The Brain Health EyeQ test takes just six minutes and could potentially be administered right on the sidelines. The report can be shared with doctors, coaches, and trainers and accessed remotely. For general training, a Sports Vision EyeQ test analyzes various aspects of an athlete’s eye movement and offers up personalized exercise recommendations to improve his or her eyesight.

Beyond the doctor’s office and the locker room, RightEye plans to eventually make the EyeQ system available for in-home use, saving patients time while still generating cloud-based reports that a doctor can access from anywhere.