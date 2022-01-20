Suunto is known for balancing price and functionality in its lineup of GPS watches. These fitness smartwatches offer both a robust feature set and a reasonable price tag most people can afford. Today, the company continues this tradition by introducing the Suunto 5 Peak, an updated version of the previously released Suunto 5 GPS watch. The 5 Peak keeps the outdoorsy focus from the Suunto 5 but packages these features into a slimmer and lighter watch.

Sleek and slim design



The Suunto 5 was a great watch for outdoor adventures, but it was hampered by a less than stellar display and a chunky fit that wasn’t comfortable for the long haul. Suunto listened to the complaints and made some radical changes to the design of the Suunto 5 Peak. Suunto got rid of the uncomfortable humps on the watch body that housed the GPS components. As a result, the new Suunto 5 Peak watch is super slim and fits comfortably against your wrist. Suunto also cut the weight of the watch by 40%, reducing it to a featherlight 39 grams. Thankfully, Suunto upgraded the display on the watch improving it significantly. The display is bright and crisp, making it readable in both dim light and bright sunlight.

Up to 100 hours of battery life

Typically, the more features you pack into a watch, the bigger it is going to be. That’s not the case with the Suunto 5 Peak. You don’t have to sacrifice features to get a smaller, more comfortable watch. Suunto still manages to stack the watch with features like GPS tracking, health and wellness monitoring, and music controls. The 5 Peak’s most impressive attribute is the whopping 100 hours of battery life in tour mode. With its power-sipping activity tracking, you can monitor a multi-day run or hike without having to pack a battery and charge while moving. When using the watch only for timekeeping and not for extensive activity tracking, the Suunto Peak 5 will last up to 10 days on a single charge.

Pricing and availability

The Suunto 5 Peak is available now for pre-order on Suunto’s website, with pricing starting at $329. The watch will ship starting February 1st. Suunto also offers a variety of replaceable accessory straps with styles suitable for work, play, and everything in between.

