Digital Trends
Home Theater

Amazon and Google agree to more support for each other’s streaming services

Simon Cohen
By

It’s been a long, frustrating road for folks who own Amazon’s devices and want to access Google’s streaming services, and vice versa, but it appears the two giants have agreed to at least partially lay down their weapons and call a truce. Today, April 18, the two companies have jointly announced that “in the coming months,” there will be cross-platform support for streaming video services, including Prime Video on Chromecast, Chromecast-built-in, and Android TV, and official YouTube support for Amazon Fire TV, and smart TVs with Fire TV built-in. Though Prime Video was already available on a limited number of Android TV devices, support for this platform will now expand.

The dispute between Amazon and Google has taken several turns over the years, and has seen Amazon refuse to carry certain Google devices like Chromecasts on its virtual store shelves. For its part, Google retaliated by yanking access to YouTube from devices like the Amazon Echo Show. And while today’s announcement is a clear indication that relations between the two companies have begun to thaw, it’s hardly at the warm-and-fuzzy levels we’d like to see. Neither company, for instance, has offered a timeline for the return of YouTube to the Echo Show, or for a wider range of Google devices to be made available on Amazon.

As for the reasons behind today’s announcement? Chalk it up to pure self-interest. The streaming video space, which is already experiencing a frenzied level of competition, is about to get much, much hotter due to the imminent arrival of both Apple’s Apple TV Plus, and Disney Plus. It’s expected that both services will be available on a wide range of streaming devices, including Roku, and most major smart TV platforms. Consumers will thus be faced with a choice of which device they’ll use, and which streaming services they’ll subscribe to. If that choice ends up precluding access to either Prime Video, or YouTube, it could hurt both companies.

Alternatively, if people feel there’s no reason to trust that their Chromecast or Fire TV device will play nicely with Prime Video and YouTube for the foreseeable future, they may simply opt to buy a Roku, which offers support for virtually every streaming platform. Both Google and Amazon could end up getting caught in the whirlwind of choice, something both entities would prefer to avoid.

Don't Miss

What's new on Hulu in May 2019, and what's leaving soon
game of thrones season 8 episode 1 daenerys targaryen bad leader cancel
Home Theater

Game of Thrones’ season 8 premiere reminds us why Daenerys shouldn’t be queen

In the premiere episode of Game of Thrones' eighth season, Daenerys Targaryen is poised to rule the Seven Kingdoms, but all the evidence indicates that she's a terrible candidate for the job.
Posted By Will Nicol
v moda crossfade wireless vmoda bt hdphns dt panels1
Deals

You can get V-Moda’s excellent wireless over-ear headphones for just $100

In the market for a pair of Bluetooth headphones? You can get a pair of V-Moda's first-generation Crossfade Wireless for a third of their original $300 list price, a fantastic deal for a pair of great-sounding headphones.
Posted By Parker Hall
best free tv shows on youtube now apocalypse
Movies & TV

The 7 best TV episodes you can watch on YouTube for free

TV networks have made a habit of putting episodes from popular series on YouTube for free. From premium platforms like Showtime to experimental newcomers like Viceland, we compiled a few of the best episodes available on YouTube.
Posted By Rick Marshall
sony audio lineup 2019 price availability news ht s350 insituation 03 large
Home Theater

Sony releases wireless turntable, new soundbar amid slew of 2019 audio devices

Sony has announced pricing and availability for its 2019 home audio lineup, including a brand-new wireless turntable, a new soundbar, and a slew of Bluetooth speakers that range from small and portable to huge and cupholder-laden.
Posted By Parker Hall
logitech harmony express universal remote alexa voice control hero
Home Theater

Logitech’s Harmony Express remote: a steep price for simplicity

Thanks to its built-in Alexa support, Logitech's latest remote, the Harmony Express, eliminates huge button layouts with voice commands to control all of your smart home gadgets. But at $250, is it worth it?
Posted By Simon Cohen
good omens trailer
Home Theater

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video and what’s leaving in May 2019

Amazon Prime Video adds new titles each month that are available for free to all Prime members. Check out our list to find all the content hitting Amazon Prime Video in April and May, from new original series to classic films.
Posted By Rick Marshall
jbl live 650btnc review 650 btnc feat
Product Review

JBL’s Live 650BTNC are a wonderful everyday listening companion

A long-lasting battery, solid active noise cancelation, and vibrant sound make the JBL Live 650BTNC a great pair of headphones for everyday listening. Looking for feature-packed wireless headphones at a low price? These are just the ticket.
Posted By Parker Hall
Winegard-Flatwave best indoor HDTV antennas
Home Theater

Banish the bunny ears (and monthly bills) with these excellent HD antennas

When transitioning away from cable and satellite, finding the best HDTV antenna for your area can be tricky. To aid in your cord-cutting quest, we've compiled our picks of the best indoor HDTV antennas you can buy.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Brendan Hesse
Amazon Fire TV Streaming Stick 4K
Home Theater

Netflix vs. Hulu vs. Amazon Prime: Battle of the on-demand streaming giants

Trying to figure out which subscription streaming service to use while sticking to a frugal entertainment budget? Check out our updated comparison of the big three: Netflix, Amazon Instant Video, and Hulu.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
how to delete netflix history 100
Home Theater

New TV? Here's where to go to watch the best 4K content available

Searching for content for your new 4K UHD TV? Look no further. We have every major source of the best 4K content, along with the cost, hardware requirements, and features that make each service worth a look.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
Moto Z3 review
Mobile

Spruce up your Lenovo smartphone with the best Moto Mods for the Moto Z-series

Moto Mods, the snap-on accessories compatible with Lenovo's Moto Z-series smartphones add a lot of value without adding a lot of bulk. Looking to try one out? Here are a few of our favorite Moto Mods.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
new on hulu catch 22
Home Theater

What’s new on Hulu in May 2019, and what’s leaving soon

Our complete list of what's new on Hulu for May 2019, our personal favorites, and which titles will be removed will help you catch up on all the site has to offer -- and ensure you don't miss any titles heading into the streaming ether.
Posted By Rick Marshall
best black mirror episodes bandersnatch
Movies & TV

The best Black Mirror episodes are disturbing, mesmerizing, and provocative

After watching all 19 episodes across four seasons and one movie, we selected and ranked the best Black Mirror episodes released so far. Read on to find out if your favorite episode from the award-winning Netflix series made the list.
Posted By Christine Persaud, Rick Marshall
movies about music
Movies & TV

From comedies to biopics, these are the best movies about music and musicians

The best movies about music range from hilarious comedies to powerful and informative biopics that illuminate the world of sonic expression from all possible angles. Here are our current favorites.
Posted By Parker Hall