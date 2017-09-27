It’s not just you — the Amazon Echo Show can’t play YouTube videos anymore

Why it matters to you Considering the scope of videos on YouTube, losing the ability to watch them on the Echo Show is pretty substantial.

If you wanted to watch the trailer for Natalie Portman’s upcoming sci-fi movie Annihilation, you would probably go to YouTube. You might even ask Alexa to pull it up on your Amazon Echo Show. Not so fast — Google and Amazon aren’t playing together right now, as playing YouTube videos on the Show apparently violates Google’s terms of service.

If you do ask Alexa to show a YouTube video, she snippily replies, “Currently, Google is not supporting YouTube on Echo Show.” Google made the change “without explanation and without notification to customers,” according to Amazon’s statement to The Verge. Google issued the following statement: “We’ve been in negotiations with Amazon for a long time, working towards an agreement that provides great experiences for customers on both platforms. Amazon’s implementation of YouTube on the Echo Show violates our terms of service, creating a broken user experience. We hope to be able to reach an agreement and resolve these issues soon.”

Considering videos are supposed to be the big draw of the Echo Show, this is quite a blow to Amazon and to device owners. The company touted it as a great fit for kitchen counters, where users could watch a video on the proper way to clean tomalitos as they are making a new recipe. There are still apps like the one from Food Network with videos, but they don’t have the amount and variety that YouTube does.

This isn’t the first time Google has blocked a device from accessing YouTube. In 2013, Windows Phone users found out they were unable to watch the site’s videos. When Microsoft re-released the app, it had a different design and ads, both in response to Google’s complaints.

But is this just about how the Show is displaying YouTube videos or is there something else at play? The Google Home lacks a screen, and while Google is expected to announce a mini version of the smart assistant speaker on October 4, it doesn’t seem like the Show is getting direct competition anytime soon. However, Amazon has its own surprise announcement on Wednesday, September 27, and there os some speculation that the retailer is creating its own version of Google Glass, the failed smart glasses that were a privacy nightmare.

Hopefully, the two companies can reach an agreement soon. In the meantime, there are still some useful things you do with your Show, like see your calendar or read a book.